The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 4, 2025, should help you earn plenty of cash. Events like Wheel Boost and Rent Frenzy can make you one of the richest tycoons in the virtual board game. However, to participate and get the most out of them, it helps to know the schedule.

This article provides the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 4, 2025, which include Quick Wins and other banner events.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule (February 4, 2025)

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 4, 2025, begin with Wheel Boost. Here, you get a free extra spin during the spin-the-wheel mini-game, increasing your chances of earning more assets.

The High Roller event in Monopoly GO can help you use higher roll multipliers (Image via Scopely)

Next is High Roller, during which you can use higher roll multipliers. Doing so will multiply your earnings and help boost your in-game progress.

This is followed by Rent Frenzy, which helps you collect increased rent from your friends. The High Roller event comes after this. The last two events of the day are Mega Heist and Lucky Chance, respectively.

Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 2 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 5 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 8 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 11 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 2 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 8 pm and will last until February 5, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins challenges scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for February 4, 2025, are:

Pass GO one-time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Knowing the schedule for the Quick Wins challenges is crucial, as the Tundra Treasures dig event is currently live. Completing these small challenges can help you earn tokens for that banner event.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 4, 2025

Today's Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments can help you earn tokens for the Tundra Treasures Dig event. The event and tournament scheduled for February 4, 2025, are Whale Wonders and Iceberg Hop, respectively. They can help you earn sticker packs used for the sticker collection event of the Artful Tales Season.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Whale Wonders: This event will begin on February 2, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 5. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., GO toile, Jail tiles, and Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event will begin on February 2, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 5. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., GO toile, Jail tiles, and Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Iceberg Hop: This event will begin on February 3, 2025, and end on February 5, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it.

This event will begin on February 3, 2025, and end on February 5, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it. Tundra Treasures: The Tundra Treasures event is also about to arrive in the game. The dig event will begin on January 31, 2025, after the Peg-E Prize Drop event ends. This event will end on February 5, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Today's events are perfect for players trying to earn more cash rewards from the game. While the first Wheel Boost and High Roller events of today run simultaneously, using higher roll multipliers does not impact the prizes you get from the former.

Therefore, while you can still use high roll multipliers to earn more rewards from the banner events, focus on Wheel Boost to get enough from it.

Also, consider participating in Rent Frenzy to earn more cash. The second High Roller event runs simultaneously with the Rent Frenzy event. You can use this opportunity to play with higher roll multipliers and increase your earnings from rent.

However, it is better not to use too many higher roll multipliers since the next event is Mega Heist, and normal roll multipliers here can help you earn even greater cash rewards.

Focus on Mega Heist to loot your in-game friends' banks to earn more cash. Meanwhile, the last event, Lucky Chance, serves as a great chance to earn more in-game assets as rewards.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 3, 2025) were:

High Roller (5 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Cash Grab (10 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

