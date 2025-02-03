The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for February 3, 2025, are perfect for players trying to earn more cash. Free Parking Money and Rent Frenzy are perfect for players who spent a lot on yesterday's Builder's Bash event to upgrade their Landmarks at a discount. Knowing the schedule for today's flash events can help you stay ahead of the competition.

This article lists the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for February 3, 2025, which include Quick Wins, along with daily events and tournaments.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (February 3, 2025)

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for February 3, 2025, begin with High Roller. It allows players to use higher roll multipliers to increase their earnings in the game.

High Roller is the first flash event today (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Lucky Chance, which allows you to draw from a new set of cards upon landing on the Chance tile. This set of cards includes better rewards than the regular ones, helping you earn amazing rewards.

Trending

This is followed by Cash Grab, which allows you to earn plenty of cash rewards. Here, you must tap on the falling banknotes to earn more cash. Next comes Free Parking Money, where you can land on specific tiles to earn cash and then retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The final event is Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn extra rent from your friends. Here is the complete schedule:

High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 2 am and will run until 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 am and will run until 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (15 minutes): This event begins at 5 am and will run until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5 am and will run until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): This event begins at 11 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11 am and will run until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 2 pm and will run until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 pm and will run until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 8 pm and will run until February 4, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (February 3, 2025) are:

Upgrade one Landmark

Complete one Bank Heist

Roll doubles four times

Knowing the schedule for the Quick Wins challenges is crucial, as the Tundra Treasures dig event is currently live. Completing these small challenges can help you earn tokens for that banner event.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 3, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today can help you earn tokens for the Tundra Treasures Dig event. The event and tournament scheduled for today are Whale Wonders and Iceberg Hop, respectively. They can help you earn sticker packs that can be used for the sticker collection event of the Artful Tales Season.

Expand Tweet

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Whale Wonders: This event will begin on February 2, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 5. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., Go toile, Jail tiles, and Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event will begin on February 2, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 5. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., Go toile, Jail tiles, and Free Parking tile) that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Iceberg Hop: This event will begin on February 3, 2025, and end on February 4, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it.

This event will begin on February 3, 2025, and end on February 4, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it. Tundra Treasures: The Tundra Treasures event is also about to arrive in the game. The dig event will begin on January 31, 2025, after the Peg-E Prize Drop event ends. This event will end on February 5, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Lucky Chance event to earn cash and upgrade one Landmark instantly to complete the first Quick Win challenge. After that, all events, including Cash Grab, Free Parking Money, and Rent Frenzy, are perfect for players trying to earn more cash.

You can use roll multipliers during Cash Grab and Free Parking Money to increase your earnings heavily from both events.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 2, 2025) were:

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback