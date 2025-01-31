Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures Dig event: Schedule, rewards, and more

Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures Dig is scheduled to begin on January 31, 2025. Per the game's official website, the event will replace the Peg-E Prize Drop event, that is ending today, and it will bring more than 4K dice rolls and plenty cash among other in-game assets. It means it will be the main source of in-game assets for the tycoons in the next week.

However, since you will get all 4K+ dice rolls after completing the event, and completing these types of events require you to invest a lot of time and effort, many players try to find the list of rewards to decide whether it is worth the efforts.

Here's the complete list of rewards to help you stay a step ahead of your competitions.

Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures Dig event: Schedule and rewards

The Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures Dig event begins on January 31, 2025, and will continue until February 4, 2025 (or February 5, depending on your time zone). You must complete 20 milestones to earn the corresponding rewards. Earn Pickaxe tokens and use them to unearth hidden treasures during the Dig event to complete these milestones and earn the rewards.

Some of the rewards of the Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures event (Image via Scopely)

The table below provides the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures Dig event:

First milestone (4x4 Grid): 50 dice rolls

50 dice rolls Second milestone (4x6 Grid): Cash

Cash Third milestone (5x5 Grid): 100 dice

100 dice Fourth milestone (5x5 Grid): Yellow Sticker pack, 5 Pickaxe tokens, and Cash

Yellow Sticker pack, 5 Pickaxe tokens, and Cash Fifth milestone (5x5 Grid): 150 dice

150 dice Sixth milestone (8x4 Grid): 200 dice

200 dice Seventh milestone (7x7 Grid): Pink Sticker Pack

Pink Sticker Pack Eighth milestone (4x4 Grid): 175 dice

175 dice Ninth milestone (8x5 Grid): 200 dice

200 dice 10th milestone (8x4 Grid): Narwhale Shield Skin

Narwhale Shield Skin 11th milestone (5x7 Grid): 600 dice

600 dice 12th milestone (7x7 Grid): 10 Pickaxe tokens and Cash

10 Pickaxe tokens and Cash 13th milestone (7x7 Grid): 400 dice

400 dice 14th milestone (6x6 Grid): Pink Sticker pack and Cash

Pink Sticker pack and Cash 15th milestone (5x5 Grid): 200 dice

200 dice 16th milestone (8x7 Grid): Blue Sticker pack, 5 Pickaxe tokens, and Cash

Blue Sticker pack, 5 Pickaxe tokens, and Cash 17th milestone (8x7 Grid): Walrus Board token

Walrus Board token 18th milestone (5x6 Grid): 500 dice

500 dice 19th milestone (7x7 Grid): Cash

Cash 20th milestone (8x7 Grid): 2.5K dice, Cash, and Swap Sticker pack

These are all the rewards you can get from the Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures Dig event. Focus more on collecting the sticker packs to boost your progress in the Artful Tales season's sticker collection event as well.

Collect enough Pickaxe tokens to complete all these milestones and get the rewards. The next segment will provide details on how to get such tokens.

How to get the Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures Dig event

Each special Monopoly Go event has certain event-exclusive tokens you have to collect to participate in them. The Pickaxe tokens are the tokens for the Dig events. Collect these Pickaxe tokens for the Monopoly Go Tundra Treasures Dig event through these methods:

Complete milestones: Complete milestones of the daily events and tournaments to earn the Pickaxe tokens. Even completing certain milestones of the Tundra Treasures Dig event can also help you earn these tokens.

Complete milestones of the daily events and tournaments to earn the Pickaxe tokens. Even completing certain milestones of the Tundra Treasures Dig event can also help you earn these tokens. Complete Quick Wins: The Quick Win challenges are a great source of these Pickaxe tokens. Complete the challenges daily to earn these tokens.

The Quick Win challenges are a great source of these Pickaxe tokens. Complete the challenges daily to earn these tokens. From shop: You can get a free gift box from the in-game shop, every eight hours. Open these boxes during the Dig event to earn these tokens.

Find details regarding the Quick Wins, and events arriving daily in the game on our Monopoly Go daily events schedules. Also, use roll multipliers to multiply your earnings and boost your progress in the game.

