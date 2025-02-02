The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 2, 2025, are perfect for players trying to upgrade their buildings and earn more in-game assets. Over the past few days, Scopely has introduced events that focused on helping tycoons earn more cash. However, events like Wheel Boost from today's schedule should help you earn assets other than cash.

This article provides the complete schedule of Monopoly GO daily events for February 2, 2025, so that you stay a step ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule (February 2, 2025)

Today's Monopoly GO daily event schedule begins with Builder's Bash, which allows you to update your buildings at huge discounts. You can get up to 50% off on upgrading Landmarks. This event serves as a great opportunity for tycoons to complete their board.

Builder's Bash in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost, which gives you a free spin on the spin-the-wheel mini-game that you can play upon landing on tiles featuring the red housing tokens.

The final event is High Roller, which allows you to play with massive roll multipliers. Using big multipliers will multiply your earnings in different in-game events. Check the schedule below for more details:

Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 8 am and will continue until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8 am and will continue until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (45 minutes): This event begins at 2 pm and will continue until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2 pm and will continue until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 8 pm and will continue until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for today (February 2, 2025) are:

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance tiles two times

Collect one sticker

Knowing the schedule for the Quick Wins challenges are crucial as the Tundra Treasures dig event is currently live. Completing these small challenges can help you earn tokens for that banner event.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 2, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for today can help you earn tokens for the Tundra Treassures Dig event. The event and tournament scheduled for today are Fortune Expeditions and Tundra Trek, respectively. These events and tournaments can help you earn Sticker packs to get you new stickers for the sticker collection event of the Artful Tales Season.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Fortune Expedition: This event will begin on January 31, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 2. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event will begin on January 31, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 2. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Tundra Trek: This event will begin on February 1, 2025, and end on February 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on February 1, 2025, and end on February 3, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Tundra Treasures: The Tundra Treasures event is also about to arrive in the game. The dig event will begin on January 31, 2025, after the Peg-E Prize Drop event ends, and this event will end on February 5, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO Builder's Bash event will help you complete your boards at a lower cost than usual. The 50% discount means you can nearly complete all Landmarks of two boards at the cost of completing all landmarks on one board. You can use all the cash you have gathered from the flash events over the last few days to upgrade Landmarks today.

The next event is Wheel Boost, which will help you earn certain in-game assets. Since it is a spin-the-wheel mini-game, there is no assurance of which rewards you will get from it. However, Wheel Boost gives you an extra spin, thus, increasing your chances of winning better rewards. Participating in this event also becomes crucial for players looking for some in-game assets.

The final event for today is High Roller. If you have enough dice rolls, you can participate in this event to earn more rewards. However, if you don't masny rolls, you should refrain from participating in this event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 2, 2025) were

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Mega Heist (45 minutes

High Roller (5 minutes)

