Monopoly Go daily events schedued for February 1, 2025, will help tycoons win more cash and complete their boards faster. Per the official website, there are only four flash events today, but each of them can boost your in-game progress. However, it is hard to grab the prizes if you don't know the complete schedule.

Here's the complete schedule for Monopoly Go daily events, Quick Wins, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for (February 1, 2025)

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for February 1, 2025, begins with Free Parking Money event. It requires you to land on specific tiles to earn money, and you can retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The next event is Builder's Bash, during which you can upgrade your Landmarks at huge discounts. You can get up to 50% discounts on Landmark upgrades.

Mega Heist in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which helps you loot your in-game friends' banks. The day's final event is High Roller.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT+3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT+3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT+3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT+3hrs, UTC -4hrs). Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT+3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT+3hrs, UTC -4hrs). High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 pm and will last until February 2, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT+1hr, PDT+3hrs, UTC -4hrs).

Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for February 1, 2025 are

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Roll doubles two times

Knowing the schedule for the Quick Wins challenges are crucial as the Tundra Treasures dig event is currently live, and completing these small challenges can help you earn tokens for that banner event.

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for February 1, 2025

Today's Monopoly Go daily event and tournament are Fortune Expedition and Frosty Forts, respectively. The Peg-E Prize Drop event has ended on January 31, 2025, but Scopely has already brought a replacement in the Tundra Treasures event on the same day, which will be live in the game for five days. The new Artful Tales season is also currently live.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Fortune Expedition: This event will begin on January 31, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 2. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event will begin on January 31, 2025, at 12 pm ET and run until 3 pm ET on February 2. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Frosty Forts: This event will begin on February 1 and end on February 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on February 1 and end on February 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Tundra Treasures: The Tundra Treasures event is also about to arrive in the game. The dig event will begin on January 31, 2025, after the Peg-E Prize Drop event ends, and this event will end on February 5.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for February 1, 2025, gives you plenty of chances to help you earn more Cash rewards. Participate in the Free Parking Money and use higher roll multipliers to earn more cash. Builder's Bash is next, so this cash will be crucial. For this event, keep upgrading as many buildings as you can during this time.

During Mega Heist, the next event, you have to stay completely focused. This is because the cash earnings from this will help you repair the dent on your cash bucket, that arrived after the Builder's Bash event.

After that, you can participate in the High Roller event, if you have enough dice rolls left. In this case, use higher roll multipliers to earn prizes from the daily events scheduled for today.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 31, 2025) were

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

