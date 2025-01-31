Today's Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 31, 2025, bring opportunities to help you earn more cash and other in-game assets as well. Roll Match and Mega Heist can help you get some amazing rewards that will help you to boost your in-game progress. Hence, knowing the complete schedule helps make the most out of these events.
Here's the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule to help you stay a step ahead of your competitions.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (January 31, 2025) begins with Roll Match event. During this event The you get to roll dices in certain combinations to complete milestones, which will help you earn more rewards.
The next event is Mega Heist, which helps you to loot banks of your friends to help you win more cash which will help to upgrade buildings faster and more. This event is followed by Wheel Boost which gives you an extra spin for the spin-the-wheel mini-game. This will help you earn extra assets from the mini-game.
The next event is High Roller, which will help you to use higher roll multipliers. Using high roll multipliers multiplies your earnings to help you progress faster. The final event for today is Free Parking Money event.
- Roll Match (10 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
- High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 5:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until February 1, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs).
Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today
Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today (January 31. 2025) are
- Pass GO two times
- Shut Down two times
- Collect one sticker
Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today
Today's (January 31. 2025) Monopoly Go daily events and tournament are Winter Games and Curl Champs. The Peg-E Prize Drop event is currently live in the game, but it will be over before the month ends. So, focus more on earning the tokens for the Prize Drop event to get the most out of it. The new Artful Tales season is also ongoing.
- Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.
- Winter Games: This event began on January 29, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 31. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.
- Curl Champs: This event will begin on January 29, 2025, and end on January 30. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event arrived on January 29, 2025, and will end on January 31.
- Tundra Treasures: The Tundra Treasures event is also about to arrive in the game. The dig event will begin on January 31, 2025, after the Peg-E Prize Drop event ends, and this event will end on February 5.
Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today
Monopoly Go daily flash events scheduled for today (January 31, 2025) bring plenty of ways to help increase your cash positions. However, if you focus on events like Roll Match and Wheel Boost, you can earn certain in-game assets. So, if you're short on the assets, focus on participating in these events.
However, if you need more cash rewards, use higher roll multipliers and participate in events like Mega Heist and Free parking Money. Don't waste all your dice rolls as using higher roll multipliers during the High Roller event can also help you earn extra points to complete event milestones faster, which will help you earn plenty of corresponding rewards from those events.
Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday
Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 30, 2025) were
- Free Parking Dice (30 minutes)
- Sticker Boom (10 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Mega Heist (1 hour)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
