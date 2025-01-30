The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for January 30, 2025, will help the community win dice rolls, promotes Landmark upgrades, and more. Events like Rent Frenzy and Mega Heist can help players win more cash prizes. However, to get the the best out of them, knowing the day's complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule is essential.

Here's a complete guide on the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, including the Quick Win challenges, banner event and tournament schedule, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for January 30, 2025, begins with Free Parking Dice. Land on specific tiles to earn the dice rolls, which you can retrieve after landing on the Free Parking tile.

The next event is Sticker Boom, which helps the players earn 50% more stickers from each sticker pack they open during the event duration. Next is Rent Frenzy, which lets players earn extra rent from their in-game friends.

Trending

Mega Heist in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Builder's Bash is the fourth flash event of the day, allowing players to upgrade their buildings at up to 50% discounts. The next event is Mega Heist, which lets you loot your in-game friend's banks. This is another amazing event to increase your cash poitions.

The final event for today is High Roller. Check out the complete schedule of flash events below:

Free Parking Dice (30 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Sticker Boom (10 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will end on January 31, 2025, at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will end on January 31, 2025, at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): This event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 4:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (1 hour): This event begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 5:00 pm and will end at 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 pm and will end on January 31, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly Go Quick Wins Challenges scheduled for January 30, 2025

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins challenges scheduled for the day are

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly Go daily events and tournaments scheduled for today

Today's Monopoly Go daily events and tournament are Winter Games and Sled Shred, respectively. The Peg-E Prize Drop event is currently live in the game, but it will be over before the month ends. So, focus more on earning the tokens for the Prize Drop event to get the most out of it.

The new Artful Tales season is also ongoing.

Expand Tweet

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly Go is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Winter Games: This event began on January 29, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 31, 2025. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event.

This event began on January 29, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until 3 pm ET on January 31, 2025. Land on the Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and win rewards from this event. Sled Shred: This event will begin on January 29, 2025, and end on January 30. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it.

This event will begin on January 29, 2025, and end on January 30. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens to complete it. Peg-E Prize Drop event: The Peg-E Prize Drop event arrived on January 29, 2025, and will end on January 31.

Monopoly Go daily events strategy for today

Free Parking Dice is the first event of the day and it is the only flash event that can help you earn dice rolls. Therefore, participating in this event becomes incredibly crucial, especially if you are running short of dice rolls.

Also, focus on Sticker Boom as the new event arrived in the game recently, and these events helps you earn more stickers from every pack you open. After that, participate in the Rent Frenzy event to earn some cash as the next event is Builder's Bash where you get a great chance to upgrade your Landmarks at huge discounts.

Finally, participate in the Mega Heist event to refill your depleted cash bucket during the Builder's Bash event.

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (January 29, 2025) were

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Roll Match (5 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates\

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback