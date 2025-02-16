The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 16, 2025, focus completely on helping the community earn cash prizes. Events like Mega Heist, Rent Franzy, and others can easily help you fill your cash bucket. However, you must learn the complete schedule for today's Monopoly GO events to get the most out of them.

Ad

This article brings the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 16, 2025. It also includes Quick Wins, the banner event, and the daily tournament arriving in the game today.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 16, 2025, begin with Mega Heist. This event allows the community to loot each other's banks to increase their net worth.

The next event is Landmark Rush, during which you can earn in-game assets for upgrading your board's Landmarks. This is a great chance to boost your progress while earning in-game assets.

Ad

Trending

Earn cash from Mega Heist in Monopoly GO )Image via Scopely)

This event is followed by the Rent Frenzy event, which helps you get extra rent from the community. The Mega Heist returns one more time after the Rent Frenzy event as the second last flash event of today.

Ad

After this arrives the Builder's Bash event, which helps you upgrade buildings at up to 50% discounts. Check out the Monopoly Go daily events schedule below:

Mega Heist (45 minutes): The event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 am and will end at 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: The event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 8:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): The event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 11:00 am and will end at 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): The event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

The event begins at 2:00 pm and will end at 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): The event begins at 8:00 pm and will end on February 17, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Ad

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for February 16, 2025, are:

Collect Cash

Pass GO two times

Roll doubles two times

Completing the Quick Wins can help you win event-exclusive tokens for the Sweet Partners event. Check out more details about the Partners event in our previous article.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments are scheduled for February 16, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 16, 2025, are Date Night Thrills and Strawberry Sprint, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Per the official website, a new Partners event called the Sweet Partners is also arriving today.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Date Night Thrills: This event began on February 14, 2025, and will run until February 18. Land on Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 14, 2025, and will run until February 18. Land on Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Strawberry Sprint: It started on February 15, 2025, and will end on February 18. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

It started on February 15, 2025, and will end on February 18. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sweet Partners event: This event is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2025, and will continue until February 18. Team up with friends and complete certain buildings to get exciting prizes.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Mega Heist event and use roll multipliers to increase your earnings. Since the Landmark Rush event arrives after Mega Heist, each penny you will earn from the Mega Heist event is going to help you in the next event.

After that, participate in the Landmark Rush event to upgrade Landmarks and earn in-game assets. However, if you are not in dire need of in-game assets, you can skip this event since you will also upgrade Landmarks during the Builder's Bash event, and the upgrades will cost much lesser at that time.

Ad

After that, focus completely on Mega Heist and Rent Frenzy and use roll multipliers to increase your earnings. The cash you will earn from this event will help you to upgrade Landmarks during the final event.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 15, 2025) were

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Lucky Chance (10 minutes)

Landmark Rush

Wheel Boost (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback