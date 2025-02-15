The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 15, 2025, can help you earn cash and plenty of in-game assets. Scopely brought only three flash events for today, but you can get enough resources to boost your in-game progress by participating in all these events. However, you must learn the complete schedule of these events to get the most out of them.

This article will share the complete schedule for the Monopoly Go daily events for February 15, 2025, which includes the scheduled Quick Wins, events, daily tournaments, and more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events, scheduled for February 15, 2025

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with the Cash Grab, which allows the community to increase their cash bucket. You have to tap on the falling banknotes to catch them.

Cash Grab provides cash while Wheel Boost gives you an extra chance to get better in-game assets (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Lucky Chance. The deck of cards that gives you rewards upon landing on the Chance tile gets replaced with a new set of cards that provides better rewards during this event.

Landmark Rush is the second last event of today, which can help you earn in-game assets for upgrading buildings.

The next and final event, Wheel Boost, offers players an extra free spin. You can avail this free spin while playing the spin-the-wheel mini-game upon landing on the tiles with red housing tokens.

Cash Grab (20 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will last until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Lucky Chance (10 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will last until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Landmark Rush: This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 pm and will last until 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will last until February 16, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hrs, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for February 15, 2025, are:

Pass GO two times

Shut Down two times

Land on a Utility tile one-time

Completing the Quick Wins can help you win event-exclusive tokens for the Sweet Partners event. Check out more details about the Partners event in our previous article.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments are scheduled for February 15, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 15, 2025, are Date Night Thrills and Bullseye Bliss, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Per the official website, a new Partners Event called the Sweet Partners is also arriving today.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Pawfect Match: This event began on February 14, 2025, and will run until February 18. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 14, 2025, and will run until February 18. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Bullseyes Bliss: It started on February 13, 2025, and will end on February 15. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

It started on February 13, 2025, and will end on February 15. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sweet Partners event: This event is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2025, and will continue until February 18. Team up with friends and complete certain buildings to get exciting prizes.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The first event is Cash Grab, which allows the community to grab plenty of cash rewards. It is crucial if you don't want to sit out during the Landmark Rush event. Using roll multipliers during the Cash Grab event can increase your earnings during this event.

The next event is Lucky Chance, which allows you to earn plenty of in-game assets. Thus, you must participate in this and the Wheel Boost event to earn enough in-game assets, including special boosters.

Finally, use the Landmark Rush to earn more assets while upgrading the Landmarks. Scopely has been providing the community with events that allow them to earn cash. Landmark Rush event is one of the best events, where you can spend them to earn more. Thus, the arrival of this event today becomes crucial.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 14, 2025) were

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates

