Scopely has brought fewer Monopoly GO daily events than usual for February 14, 2025. Events like Mega Heist and Wheel Boost can help the community win plenty of cash or other in-game assets as rewards. However, knowing the complete schedule can help chalk out a sustainable strategy to make the most of these events.

This article provides the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 14, 2025, to help you stay a step ahead of your competition.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 14, 2025, begin with Free Parking Money, which allows you to earn more cash by landing on specific tiles, which you can retrieve by landing on the Free Parking tile.

The next event is Wheel Boost, which gives you an extra free spin during the spin-the-wheel mini-game, you get to play for landing on tiles that feature the red housing tokens.

Mega Heist can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which allows the community to loot their in-game friend's banks. This is also a great chance for the players to earn cash rewards.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will continue until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will continue until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (30 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will continue until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will continue until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will continue until February 15, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO Quick Wins scheduled for February 14, 2025, are

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade one Landmark

Completing the Quick Wins can help you win event-exclusive tokens for the Sweet Partners event. Check out more details about the Partners event in our previous article.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments are scheduled for February 14, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 14, 2025, are Pawfect Match and Bullseye Bliss, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Per the official website, a new Partners Event called the Sweet Partners is also arriving today. Read on for more details:

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6. Pawfect Match: This event began on February 12, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 14 at 3 pm ET. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 12, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 14 at 3 pm ET. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Bullseyes Bliss: This event started on February 13, 2025, and will end on February 14. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event started on February 13, 2025, and will end on February 14. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sweet Partners event: This event is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2025, and will continue until February 18. Team up with friends and complete certain buildings to get exciting prizes.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Since Scopely has only brought three flash events for today (February 14, 2025), participate in all of them to get the best out of them. Since Free Parking Money is the first event, you should use high roll multipliers to get more cash from this event.

The rewards you are going to get from the Wheel Boost, you just participate in the event and you get what you get. Again, use roll multipliers during the Mega Heist event, which is the final event of today and will help you earn a lot of cash.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 13, 2025) were

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

