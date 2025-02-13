Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 13, 2025, can help you earn certain in-game assets and cash rewards. Wheel Boost, Mega Heist, and others can help boost your progress. This article will help you with the Monopoly GO daily events schedule to help you stay a step ahead of your competition.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 13, 2025, begin with Wheel Boost, which can help you get an extra free spin during the spin-the-wheel mini-game. This can help you win extra in-game assets from the mini-game.

The Mega Heist event in Monopoly GO (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Mega Heist, which can help you loot the banks of your in-game friends and increase your Cash Positions. Wheel Boost returns after this as the second last event of today.

High Roller arrives as the final event of today. Check out the complete schedule of the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for February 13, 2025, below.

Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 2:00 am and will continue until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 2:00 am and will continue until 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 am and will continue until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 am and will continue until 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): This event begins at 8:00 pm and will continue until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

This event begins at 8:00 pm and will continue until 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): This event begins at 11:00 pm and will continue until February 14, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for February 13, 2025 are

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Completing the Quick Wins can help you win event-exclusive tokens for the Sweet Partners event. Check out more details about the Partners event in our previous article.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments are scheduled for February 13, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily event and tournament for February 13, 2025, are Pawfect Match and Strawberry Sprint, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event. Per the official website, a new Partners Event called the Sweet Partners is also arriving today. Read on for more details:

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Pawfect Match: This event began on February 12, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 14, 2025, at 3 pm ET. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on February 12, 2025, at 12 pm ET and will run until February 14, 2025, at 3 pm ET. Land on Tax and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Strawberry Sprint: This event started on February 12, 2025, and will end on February 13, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event started on February 12, 2025, and will end on February 13, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sweet Partners event: This event is scheduled to begin on February 12, 2025, and will continue until February 18, 2025. Team up with friends and complete certain buildings to get exciting prizes.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

If you are trying to grab certain in-game assets, the Wheel Boost events scheduled for today are the perfect opportunity. While the rewards you get from a spin-the-wheel mini-game are not in your hands, Wheel Boost helps you with an extra spin which can enhance your chances of earning the in-game asset you were looking for.

You can also earn plenty of cash from the Mega Heist event as well. However, avoid the High Roller event for today.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (February 12, 2025) were

Lucky Chance (15 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Golden Blitz (5 minutes)

Cash Grab (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

