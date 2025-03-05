Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 5, 2025, can help you earn plenty of cash. While Builder's Bash is arriving to help you upgrade buildings, the other events will provide you enough opportunities to regain the money you invested in Landmark upgrades. However, you must know the complete schedule of events to get the most out of them.

This article will detail the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today and provide a strategy to make things easier for you.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events for today begin with a Rent Frenzy event, which helps you grab more rent from your friends. This is followed by Builder's Bash, which allows players to upgrade their board's Landmarks at up to a 50% discount.

Upgrade your Landmarks during Builder's Bash (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Free Parking Money, which will help you grab more cash. You can earn cash by landing on specific tiles, and then retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.

After this, arrives the Cash Boost event, during which you can earn extra cash. Then comes the Mega Heist event, allowing you to loot your in-game friends' banks to increase your cash positions.

The next event is High Roller, which is also the final flash event of today's schedule.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): 8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 am to 10:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Mega heist (45 minutes): 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): 11:00 pm to March 6, 2025, at 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time.

Complete one Bank Heist.

Upgrade two Landmarks.

You can earn up to 12 Pickaxe tokens for the Sticker Treasure Dig event by completing these Quick Wins.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for March 5, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournament for March 5, 2025, are Brush Bliss and Marble Trouble, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event.

While many thought the Roll Treasures Dig would be the final dig event of this season, Scopely later announced the launch of the Sticker Treasures Dig, which began on March 3, 2025.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Brus Bliss: This event began on March 3, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 6, 2025. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., two Jail tiles, one Free Parking, and one GO tile) that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on March 3, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 6, 2025. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., two Jail tiles, one Free Parking, and one GO tile) that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Marble Trouble: This event begins on March 5, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event begins on March 5, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sticker Treasures Dig event: The Sticker Treasures Dig event began after the end of the Peg-E Prize Drop event on March 3, 2025. It will last until the end of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 5, 2025, are here to keep your cash bucket filled ahead of the last 24 hours of the Artful Tales season. As tomorrow is the final day of the season, it is better to build up great cash positions in preparation for the next season.

Spend the cash you earn from Rent Frenzy in Builder's Bash to ensure you don't miss the chance to upgrade your Landmarks at up to 50% discounts. However, if you don't have enough cash, it is better to focus on the other events to earn more.

You have to use roll multipliers during the Free Parking Money event to increase your earnings. The Cash Boost event is also running simultaneously today. Thus, you will get more cash during this spell. After that, you can also earn enough cash from the Mega Heist event as well.

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 4, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

