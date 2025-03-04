The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 4, 2025, bring plenty of events to help you earn cash, in-game assets, and more. It also includes events like Builder's Bash, which will help you upgrade your buildings as fast as possible. However, it is hard to get the most out of these events without knowing their complete schedule.

This article sheds light on the Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for March 4, 2025, to help you stay ahead of the competition.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today begin with Mega Heist, which helps you to loot the banks of your friends to increase your cash bucket. This event is followed by Builder's Bash, where you get to upgrade the buildings at up to 50% discounts.

Builder's Bash can help you upgrade buildings at a discount (Image via Scopely)

The next event is Wheel Boost, which will help you with an extra free spin during the Color Wheel event. This enhances your chances of earning crucial in-game assets from the spin-the-wheel mini-game.

The next event is High Roller, where you can use higher roll multipliers to multiply your chances of earning. The Builder's Bash returns after this event.

The Free Parking Money event arrives after Builder's Bash as the second last event of today, followed by the return of Wheel Boost as today's final event.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): 2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 am to 4:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): 5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

5:00 am to 7:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): 8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): 11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

11:00 am to 1:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Builder's Bash (1 hour): 2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

2:00 pm to 7:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): 8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

8:00 pm to 10:59 pm EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): 11:00 pm to March 5, 2025, 1:59 am EDT (CDT +1hr, PDT +3hrs, UTC -4hrs)

Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times.

Complete two Shut Downs.

Land on Community Chest one time.

You can earn up to 12 Pickaxe tokens for the Sticker Treasure Dig event by completing these Quick Wins.

Monopoly GO daily events and tournaments scheduled for March 4, 2025

The Monopoly GO daily events and tournament for March 4, 2025, are Brush Bliss and Origami Fold-Off, respectively. Both offer sticker packs for the Artful Tales Season's sticker collection event.

While many thought that the Roll Treasures Dig event would be the final dig event of this season, Scopely announced the launch of the Sticker Treasures Dig event, which began on March 3, 2025.

Artful Tales: The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025.

The latest season in Monopoly GO is Artful Tales. It began on January 16, 2025, and will end on March 6, 2025. Brus Bliss: This event began on March 3, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 6, 2025. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., two Jail tiles, one Free Parking, and one GO tile) that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards.

This event began on March 3, 2025, and will last for three days before ending its run on March 6, 2025. Land on the corner tiles (i.e., two Jail tiles, one Free Parking, and one GO tile) that feature the event-exclusive tokens to complete milestones and earn rewards. Origami Fold-Off: This event begins on March 4, 2025, and will end on March 5, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event.

This event begins on March 4, 2025, and will end on March 5, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete the event. Sticker Treasures Dig event: The Sticker Treasures Dig event began after the end of the Peg-E Prize Drop event on March 3, 2025. It will last until the end of the Artful Tales season on March 6, 2025.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today can help you earn cash, while enabling you to use that cash for better building upgrades and more. Participate in the Mega Heist event to grab a huge amount of cash. Use this cash during Builder's Bash to upgrade buildings at huge discounts.

These building upgrades will bring plenty of red housing tokens on your board, helping you to get a chance to play the Color Wheel mini-game more often during Wheel Boost. This way you can grab more in-game cash rewards easily.

Focus on the Builder's Bash event after that to complete some more building upgrades. You can refill your cash bucket after the second Builder's Bash event by participating in the Free Parking Money event that arrives later.

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for yesterday (March 3, 2025) were:

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

