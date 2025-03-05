Monopoly GO Marble Trouble tournament (March 5, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly GO Marble Trouble tournament returns as the final contest of the Artful Tales season. Arriving on March 5, 2025, it brings 40 milestones, which can help you earn plenty of dice, cash, and Pickae Tokens. Since the Sticker Treasure event is also live, collecting these Pickaxe Tokens will be crucial for progress.
However, since completing these tournaments takes several dice rolls, it's better to learn the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Marble Trouble tournament so that you can decide whether it is worth the effort.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest daily tournament in Scopely's highly social virtual board game.
Complete the schedule and rewards for the Monopoly GO Marble Trouble tournament
The Monopoly GO Marble Trouble tournament begins on March 5, 2025, and it will last for a day before ending on March 6, 2025, along with the Artful Tales season. Along with the 40 milestone reward, you can earn more than 6K dice and 100+ Pickaxe Tokens for completing all these events.
Land on specific tiles and complete certain tasks to earn points. Earn the requisite points for each milestone to complete them and earn the corresponding rewards. If you earn enough Pickaxe Tokens from the event, play in the Sticker Treasures Dig event and earn more Stickers.
You can also grab some extra rewards for collecting enough points to rank within the top 20 participants. While Scopely gifts a certain amount of cash to all the participants depending on their ranking in the table, the top 15-20 players will get some sticker packs, dice rolls, and more.
- First milestone (10 points): Three Pickaxe Tokens
- Second milestone (25 points): 40 dice
- Third milestone (40 points): Cash
- Fourth milestone (80 points): Green Sticker Pack
- Fifth milestone (120 points): Cash
- Sixth milestone (150 points): Five Pickaxe Tokens
- Seventh milestone (100 points): 5 minutes High Roller
- Eighth milestone (225 points): 150 dice
- Ninth milestone (200 points): 7 Pickaxe Tokens
- 10th milestone (250 points): Yellow Sticker Pack
- 11th milestone (275 points): 8 Pickaxe Tokens
- 12th milestone (350 points): 225 dice
- 13th milestone (200 points): 10 minutes Cash Boost
- 14th milestone (300 points): 10 Pickaxe Tokens
- 15th milestone (350 points): Pink Sticker Pack
- 16th milestone (400 points): 250 dice
- 17th milestone (350 points): 10 Pickaxe Tokens
- 18th milestone (450 points): 275 dice
- 19th milestone (250 points): 30 minutes Mega Heist
- 20th milestone (400 points): 12 Pickaxe Tokens
- 21st milestone (500 points): Blue Sticker Pack
- 22nd milestone (650 points): 325 dice
- 23rd milestone (600 points): 17 Pickaxe Tokens
- 24th milestone (900 points): 400 dice
- 25th milestone (800 points): Cash
- 26th milestone (750 points): 18 Pickaxe Tokens
- 27th milestone (850 points): Cash
- 28th milestone (1K points): 425 dice
- 29th milestone (500 points): 10 minutes Cash Boost
- 30th milestone (800 points): 20 Pickaxe Tokens
- 31st milestone (900 points): Cash
- 32nd milestone (1.5K points): 575 dice
- 33rd milestone (1.2K points): Cash
- 34th milestone (1K points): 20 Pickaxe Tokens
- 35th milestone (700 points): 30 minutes Builder's Bash
- 36th milestone (2K points): 700 dice
- 37th milestone (1.5K points): Cash
- 38th milestone (3K points): 950 dice
- 39th milestone (2K points): Cash
- 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice
Earn points for the Monopoly GO Marble Trouble tournament by landing on the Railroad tile and completing Shutdowns and Bank Heists. A blocked Shutdown will help you earn two points, while a successful one can help you earn four.
On the other hand each Small, Large, and Bankrupt Heist will help you fetch four, six, and eight points, respectively. Use the roll multipliers, and you can easily complete all the milestones and earn all the rewards from the Monopoly GO Marble Trouble tournament.