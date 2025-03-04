Monopoly GO Origami Fold-Off tournament (March 4, 2025): Schedule and rewards explained

The Monopoly GO Origami Fold-Off tournament commences on March 4, 2025, giving you an opportunity to win plenty of tokens for the Sticker Treasure Dig event, among other rewards like dice rolls, cash, and more. However, since completing the tournament takes a lot of dice rolls, knowing the complete list of rewards will help you plan accordingly.

Monopoly GO Origami Fold-Off: Complete schedule and list of rewards

The Monopoly GO Origami Fold-Off tournament started on March 4, 2025, and will run for a day before expiring on March 5, 2025. You have to land on specific tiles and perform certain tasks to earn points, which will help you reach certain milestones to earn the corresponding reward.

Earn Pickaxe tokens from the Monopoly GO Origami Fold-Off tournament to perform better in the Sticker Treasure event (Image via Scopely)

There are 40 milestones in the tournament, and you can earn more than 6.5K dice as well as over 100 Sticker Treasure Dig event tokens, among other rewards, for completing all the milestones.

Moreover, if you manage to rank higher in the tournament's ranking table, you'll even get a lot of in-game assets as rewards. While Scopely provides a certain amount of cash to all participants depending on their ranks, the top 15 participants are provided with even more rewards.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly GO Origami Fold-Off event.

First milestone (10 points) : Three Pickaxe tokens

: Three Pickaxe tokens Second milestone (25 points) : 40 dice

: 40 dice Third milestone (40 points) : Cash

: Cash Fourth milestone (80 points) : Green Sticker Pack

: Green Sticker Pack Fifth milestone (120 points) : Cash

: Cash Sixth milestone (150 points) : Five Pickaxe tokens

: Five Pickaxe tokens Seventh milestone (100 points) : 5 minutes dice roll

: 5 minutes dice roll Eighth milestone (225 points) : 150 dice

: 150 dice Ninth milestone (200 points) : 7 Pickaxe tokens

: 7 Pickaxe tokens 10th milestone (250 points) : Yellow Sticker pack

: Yellow Sticker pack 11th milestone (275 points) : Eight Pickaxe tokens

: Eight Pickaxe tokens 12th milestone (250 points) : 225 dice

: 225 dice 13th milestone (200 points) : 5 minutes Cash Boost

: 5 minutes Cash Boost 14th milestone (300 points) : 10 Pickaxe tokens

: 10 Pickaxe tokens 15th milestone (350 points) : Pink Sticker Pack

: Pink Sticker Pack 16th milestone (400 points) : 250 dice

: 250 dice 17th milestone (350 points) :10 Pickaxe tokens

:10 Pickaxe tokens 18th milestone (450 points) : 275 dice

: 275 dice 19th milestone (250 points) : 30 minutes Mega Heist

: 30 minutes Mega Heist 20th milestone (400 points) : 12 Pickaxe tokens

: 12 Pickaxe tokens 21st milestone (500 points) : Blue Sticker Pack

: Blue Sticker Pack 22nd milestone (650 points) : 325 dice

: 325 dice 23rd milestone (600 points) : 17 Pickaxe tokens

: 17 Pickaxe tokens 24th milestone (900 points) : 400 dice

: 400 dice 25th milestone (800 points) : Cash

: Cash 26th milestone (750 points) : 18 Pickaxe tokens

: 18 Pickaxe tokens 27th milestone (850 points) : Cash

: Cash 28th milestone (1K points) : 425 dice

: 425 dice 29th milestone (500 points) : 10 minutes Cash Boost

: 10 minutes Cash Boost 30th milestone (800 points) : 20 Pickaxe tokens

: 20 Pickaxe tokens 31st milestone (900 points) : Cash

: Cash 32nd milestone (1.5K points) : 575 dice

: 575 dice 33rd milestone (1.2K points) : Cash

: Cash 34th milestone (1K points) : 20 Pickaxe tokens

: 20 Pickaxe tokens 35th milestone (750 points) : 30 minutes Builder's bash

: 30 minutes Builder's bash 36th milestone (2K points) : 700 dice

: 700 dice 37th milestone (1.5K points) : Cash

: Cash 38th milestone (3K points) : 950 dice

: 950 dice 39th milestone (2K points) : Cash

: Cash 40th milestone (7K points): 2.5K dice

Here is how to earn points from the Monopoly GO tournaments (Image via Scopely)

Players must land on the Railroad tiles to complete tasks like Shutdown and Bank Heist to earn points from the Monopoly GO Origami Fold-Off tournament. Each blocked Shutdown will help you earn two points, while each successful one will net you four points. On the other hand, you'll get four points for each small heist, six points for large ones, and eight points for the Bankrupt heist.

