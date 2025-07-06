  • home icon
  • Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

By Subhadip Dey
Published Jul 06, 2025 12:13 GMT
Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament
The Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament is going live today (Image via Scopely)

The new Summer Escape season in Monopoly Go keeps introducing new summer-themed events, such as the upcoming Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament. The tournament is scheduled to arrive on July 6, 2025. However, it might go live during the first couple of hours of July 7, 2025, in certain time zones.

The Monopoly Go Tide Ride brings 40 milestones for the players, completing which can help them earn important in-game assets. Read on to learn everything about the new Monopoly Go tournament.

Schedule and complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament

The Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament begins on July 6 (or 7, depending on your timezone), 2025, and will run for 21 hours before concluding on July 7, 2025. There are 40 milestones in the tournament, and completing all of them can help you earn 5.5K+ dice rolls, more than 100 tokens of the Juggle Jam event, and more.

You must complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. Land on the Railroad tile and take a little trip to your friends' boards. Try to destroy their Landmarks or loot from their Banks to earn these points.

This is how to earn points for the Tide Ride tournament in Monopoly Go (Image for reference via Scopely)
This is how to earn points for the Tide Ride tournament in Monopoly Go (Image for reference via Scopely)

Every blocked attempt of Landmark Shutdowns will give you two points, while each successful attempt will reward you with four points. On the other hand, each successful Small Bank Heist will help you grab your four points, while every large one will reward you with six points. However, if you can pull off a Bankrupt Heist, you can grab eight points for that.

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Tide Ride event below:

MilestoneRewardsPoints
18 Juggle Jamp event tokens10 points
240 dice25 points
3Cash40 points
4Green Sticker Pack80 points
5Cash120 points
610 Juggle Jamp event tokens150 points
75 minutes High Roller100 points
8125 dice225 points
910 Juggle Jamp event tokens200 points
10Yellow Sticker Pack250 points
1110 Juggle Jamp event tokens275 points
12200 dice425 points
135 minutes Cash Boost200 points
1411 Juggle Jamp event tokens300 points
15Pink Sticker pack350 points
16215 dice475 points
1711 Juggle Jamp event tokens350 points
18235 dice550 points
1930 minutes Mega Heist250 points
2012 Juggle Jamp event tokens400 points
21Cash500 points
22275 dice775 points
2312 Juggle Jamp event tokens600 points
24345 dice1K points
25Cash800 points
2615 Juggle Jamp event tokens750 points
27Cash850 points
28360 dice1.2K points
2910 minutes Cash Boost500 points
3016 Juggle Jamp event tokens800 points
31Cash900 points
32500 dice1.75K points
33Cash1.2K points
3420 Juggle Jamp event tokens1K points
3530 minutes Mega Heist750 points
36600 dice2.35K points
37Cash1.5K points
38800 dice3.5K points
39Cash2K points
402125 dice8.5K points
While it may seem easy to earn some points, things gradually grow tougher, especially when you chase thousands of points to complete one milestone. You can use the roll multipliers during such situations to get more points with each task completed. This can help you complete the milestones sooner.

The new Summer Escape season is currently live in the game. It has also brought a new season-long sticker collection event. Try to complete milestones that will help you earn sticker packs to complete the sticker albums and grab more in-game assets.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
