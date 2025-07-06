Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament: Schedule and rewards explained
The new Summer Escape season in Monopoly Go keeps introducing new summer-themed events, such as the upcoming Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament. The tournament is scheduled to arrive on July 6, 2025. However, it might go live during the first couple of hours of July 7, 2025, in certain time zones.
The Monopoly Go Tide Ride brings 40 milestones for the players, completing which can help them earn important in-game assets. Read on to learn everything about the new Monopoly Go tournament.
Schedule and complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament
The Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament begins on July 6 (or 7, depending on your timezone), 2025, and will run for 21 hours before concluding on July 7, 2025. There are 40 milestones in the tournament, and completing all of them can help you earn 5.5K+ dice rolls, more than 100 tokens of the Juggle Jam event, and more.
You must complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. Land on the Railroad tile and take a little trip to your friends' boards. Try to destroy their Landmarks or loot from their Banks to earn these points.
Every blocked attempt of Landmark Shutdowns will give you two points, while each successful attempt will reward you with four points. On the other hand, each successful Small Bank Heist will help you grab your four points, while every large one will reward you with six points. However, if you can pull off a Bankrupt Heist, you can grab eight points for that.
Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Tide Ride event below:
Milestone
Rewards
Points
1
8 Juggle Jamp event tokens
10 points
2
40 dice
25 points
3
Cash
40 points
4
Green Sticker Pack
80 points
5
Cash
120 points
6
10 Juggle Jamp event tokens
150 points
7
5 minutes High Roller
100 points
8
125 dice
225 points
9
10 Juggle Jamp event tokens
200 points
10
Yellow Sticker Pack
250 points
11
10 Juggle Jamp event tokens
275 points
12
200 dice
425 points
13
5 minutes Cash Boost
200 points
14
11 Juggle Jamp event tokens
300 points
15
Pink Sticker pack
350 points
16
215 dice
475 points
17
11 Juggle Jamp event tokens
350 points
18
235 dice
550 points
19
30 minutes Mega Heist
250 points
20
12 Juggle Jamp event tokens
400 points
21
Cash
500 points
22
275 dice
775 points
23
12 Juggle Jamp event tokens
600 points
24
345 dice
1K points
25
Cash
800 points
26
15 Juggle Jamp event tokens
750 points
27
Cash
850 points
28
360 dice
1.2K points
29
10 minutes Cash Boost
500 points
30
16 Juggle Jamp event tokens
800 points
31
Cash
900 points
32
500 dice
1.75K points
33
Cash
1.2K points
34
20 Juggle Jamp event tokens
1K points
35
30 minutes Mega Heist
750 points
36
600 dice
2.35K points
37
Cash
1.5K points
38
800 dice
3.5K points
39
Cash
2K points
40
2125 dice
8.5K points
While it may seem easy to earn some points, things gradually grow tougher, especially when you chase thousands of points to complete one milestone. You can use the roll multipliers during such situations to get more points with each task completed. This can help you complete the milestones sooner.
The new Summer Escape season is currently live in the game. It has also brought a new season-long sticker collection event. Try to complete milestones that will help you earn sticker packs to complete the sticker albums and grab more in-game assets.
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.