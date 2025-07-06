Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament: Schedule and rewards explained

The new Summer Escape season in Monopoly Go keeps introducing new summer-themed events, such as the upcoming Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament. The tournament is scheduled to arrive on July 6, 2025. However, it might go live during the first couple of hours of July 7, 2025, in certain time zones.

Ad

The Monopoly Go Tide Ride brings 40 milestones for the players, completing which can help them earn important in-game assets. Read on to learn everything about the new Monopoly Go tournament.

Schedule and complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament

The Monopoly Go Tide Ride tournament begins on July 6 (or 7, depending on your timezone), 2025, and will run for 21 hours before concluding on July 7, 2025. There are 40 milestones in the tournament, and completing all of them can help you earn 5.5K+ dice rolls, more than 100 tokens of the Juggle Jam event, and more.

Ad

Trending

You must complete certain tasks to earn points that will help you complete the milestones. Land on the Railroad tile and take a little trip to your friends' boards. Try to destroy their Landmarks or loot from their Banks to earn these points.

This is how to earn points for the Tide Ride tournament in Monopoly Go (Image for reference via Scopely)

Every blocked attempt of Landmark Shutdowns will give you two points, while each successful attempt will reward you with four points. On the other hand, each successful Small Bank Heist will help you grab your four points, while every large one will reward you with six points. However, if you can pull off a Bankrupt Heist, you can grab eight points for that.

Ad

Check out the complete list of rewards for the Monopoly Go Tide Ride event below:

Milestone Rewards Points 1 8 Juggle Jamp event tokens 10 points 2 40 dice 25 points 3 Cash 40 points 4 Green Sticker Pack 80 points 5 Cash 120 points 6 10 Juggle Jamp event tokens 150 points 7 5 minutes High Roller 100 points 8 125 dice 225 points 9 10 Juggle Jamp event tokens 200 points 10 Yellow Sticker Pack 250 points 11 10 Juggle Jamp event tokens 275 points 12 200 dice 425 points 13 5 minutes Cash Boost 200 points 14 11 Juggle Jamp event tokens 300 points 15 Pink Sticker pack 350 points 16 215 dice 475 points 17 11 Juggle Jamp event tokens 350 points 18 235 dice 550 points 19 30 minutes Mega Heist 250 points 20 12 Juggle Jamp event tokens 400 points 21 Cash 500 points 22 275 dice 775 points 23 12 Juggle Jamp event tokens 600 points 24 345 dice 1K points 25 Cash 800 points 26 15 Juggle Jamp event tokens 750 points 27 Cash 850 points 28 360 dice 1.2K points 29 10 minutes Cash Boost 500 points 30 16 Juggle Jamp event tokens 800 points 31 Cash 900 points 32 500 dice 1.75K points 33 Cash 1.2K points 34 20 Juggle Jamp event tokens 1K points 35 30 minutes Mega Heist 750 points 36 600 dice 2.35K points 37 Cash 1.5K points 38 800 dice 3.5K points 39 Cash 2K points 40 2125 dice 8.5K points

Ad

While it may seem easy to earn some points, things gradually grow tougher, especially when you chase thousands of points to complete one milestone. You can use the roll multipliers during such situations to get more points with each task completed. This can help you complete the milestones sooner.

The new Summer Escape season is currently live in the game. It has also brought a new season-long sticker collection event. Try to complete milestones that will help you earn sticker packs to complete the sticker albums and grab more in-game assets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More