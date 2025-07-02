Monopoly Go Summer Escape season: Schedule and all sticker albums explored

The Monopoly Go Summer Escape season is almost here and is set to bring plenty of sticker albums for the players. The new eight-week-long season will have 20 sets of nine stickers in the main album and three sets of nine stickers in the Prestige albums. You will need 22 Gold Stickers to complete all the sets in the main album.

This article provides everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Summer Escape season's schedule and the sticker albums it'll bring.

Complete schedule of the Monopoly Go Summer Escape season and list of sticker albums

The Monopoly Go Summer Escape season begins on July 2, 2025, and will last for around two months before concluding on August 27, 2025. Read on for the complete list of sticker albums and the stickers you need to earn to complete them.

Swiss Swimmer (all Standard Stickers)

You can earn 250 free rolls for completing this album. The stickers are:

Folklore Fest (1 Star)

Mountain Riders (1 Star)

Swiss Dip (1 Star)

Cliff King (1 Star)

Alpine Melody (1 Star)

Meadow Maidens (1 Star)

Paraglide Joy (1 Star)

Matterhorn (1 Star)

Alpine Trail (1 Star)

Backyard Picnic (all Standard Stickers)

You can earn 275 dice rolls for completing this sticker album. The stickers are:

Fuchsia Friend (1 Star)

Summer Gnome (1 Star)

Picnic Thieves (1 Star)

Flutter By (1 Star)

Cornhole Awaits (1 Star)

Snack Stack (1 Star)

Picnic Setup (1 Star)

Backyard Oasis (1 Star)

Whirligig (2 Star)

Beach Basics (all Standard Stickers)

You can earn 300 dice rolls for completing this album. The stickers are:

Swim Trunks (1 Star)

Sunscreen (1 Star)

Sun Hat (1 Star)

Shades (1 Star)

Beach Umbrella (1 Star)

Cooler (1 Star)

Sand Bucket (1 Star)

Beach Ball (2 Star)

Towel (2 Star)

Beach Day (all Standard Stickers)

You can earn 325 dice rolls for completing the album. The stickers are:

Lizzie Lounges (1 Star)

Sandy Masterpiece (1 Star)

If I Fit? (1 Star)

Mr Merman (1 Star)

Seaside Watch (1 Star)

Beach Beauty (1 Star)

Boss Spike (2 Star)

Snack Thief (2 Star)

Flippin' Fun (2 Star)

Stargazing (all Standard Stickers)

You can get up to 350 free rolls and some other stickers for completing this album. The stickers required to complete Stargazing are:

Telescope Time (1 Star)

Cosmic Cocoa (1 Star)

Just Resting (1 Star)

Starstruck (1 Star)

Tycoon Stars (1 Star)

A Real Hoot (2 Star)

Starlit Voyage (2 Star)

Charting Stars (2 Star)

Meteor Shower (2 Star)

British Seaside (all Standard Stickers)

You will get 375 dice rolls for completing this album. The stickers you need to collect to do so are:

Beach Huts (1 Star)

Seaside Setup (1 Star)

Wave Chaser (1 Star)

Sandstational (2 Star)

Seaside Rock (2 Star)

Makeshift Brolly (2 Star)

After the Rain (2 Star)

Fish & Chips (2 Star)

Golden Hour (3 Star)

Dog Days (all Standard Stickers)

You need to collect nine Standard Stickers to complete this album and grab the 400 free rolls it offers, among other rewards. The stickers are:

Wet Dog (1 Star)

Buried Treasure (1 Star)

Spa Day (1 Star)

Cruisin' (2 Star)

Pup Pops (2 Star)

Dreamboat Dog (2 Star)

Sandy Paws (2 Star)

Home Sweet Home (3 Star)

Tuckered Out (3 Star)

4th of July (all Standard Stickers)

The 4th of July sticker album has nine stickers that you need to collect to earn 425 dice rolls and some other in-game assets. Check out the list of stickers below:

Stash O'Sparks (1 Star)

Pinwheelin (1 Star)

Star Spangled (2 Star)

Hot Rod Hero (2 Star)

Hot Grill Summer (2 Star)

Red, White & Yum (2 Star)

Sky Salute (3 Star)

Spark-tacular (3 Star)

Do Not Disturb (3 Star)

Go! Fair (all Standard Stickers)

Completing this fair-themed sticker album can help you earn 450 dice rolls and cash rewards. Check out its list of stickers below:

Here We Go! (1 Star)

Caramel Apples (2 Star)

Game On (2 Star)

Prize Booth (2 Star)

Hot Dog Champ (2 Star)

Wheel of Wonder (3 Star)

Ride the Magic (3 Star)

Cotton Candy (3 Star)

Farewell Haul (3 Star)

Hawaiian Summer (all Standard Stickers)

Completing this album can help you earn up to 475 free dice rolls, among other rewards.

Aloha Skies (2 Star)

Surf's Up! (2 Star)

Turtle Tourists (2 Star)

Canoe Crew (2 Star)

Island Melody (2 Star)

Lei'd Back (3 Star)

Tropical Treat (3 Star)

The Hula (3 Star)

Fire Dance (4 Star)

Sundae Funday (all Standard Stickers)

Complete this sticker album to get up to 500 dice rolls, among other rewards. The stickers are:

Chill Wagon (2 Star)

Icy Icon (2 Star)

Sky-High Swirl (2 Star)

Bowl of Joy (3 Star)

Cherry on Top (3 Star)

Cone Malone (3 Star)

Uncharted Flavors (3 Star)

Scoop Down (4 Star)

Frozen Frame (4 Star)

Strawberry Fest (all Standard Stickers)

You can earn 525 dice rolls, cash, and more by completing this Monopoly Go Summer Escape season sticker album. The required stickers are:

Berry Big Fan (2 Star)

Float Fun (2 Star)

Prized Goods (3 Star)

Strawberry Queen (3 Star)

Berry Bliss(3 Star)

Freshly Baked (3 Star)

Skyberry (3 Star)

Berry Berry (4 Star)

Say Strawberry! (4 Star)

Midsummer (eight Standard Stickers and one Gold Sticker)

Completing this Monopoly Go Summer Escape season sticker album will earn you 575 dice rolls, among other rewards. Here is the list of required stickers:

The Maypole (2 Star)

Flower Crowns (2 Star)

Summer Bouquet (3 Star)

Blooming Valley (3 Star)

Smörgåsbord! (3 Star)

Maypole Queen (3 Star)

Kubb (4 Star)

Jordgubbstårta (4 Star)

Petal Party (4 Star Gold)

Viva Oxaca (eight Standard Stickers and one Gold Sticker)

You can earn 625 dice rolls from completing this event, among other rewards. The list of stickers for this Monopoly Go Summer Escape season sticker album is provided below:

Hola Oaxaca (2 Star)

Sweet Sips (3 Star)

Guelaguetza (3 Star)

Taco Time! (3 Star)

Puppet Parade (3 Star)

Band Together (4 Star)

Fabric Finds (4 Star)

Marmota (4 Star Gold)

Oaxaca Momentos (4 Star)

Summer Camp (eight Standard Stickers and one Gold Sticker)

You can earn 675 dice rolls and plenty of other rewards from completing this Monopoly Go Summer Escape season sticker album. Here's the list of stickers:

Next Stop: Camp (2 Star)

Ready or Not (3 Star)

Cannonball! (3 Star)

Tug (3 Star)

-O- (4 Star)

War (4 Star)

Gimme S'more (4 Star)

Twilight Trail (4 Star Gold)

Camp Besties (5 Star)

Cruisin' America (six Standard Stickers and three Gold Stickers)

Completing this sticker album during the Monopoly Go Summer Escape season will earn you 775 dice rolls and other rewards. The stickers are:

Open Road (3 Star)

Lost Bot (3 Star)

Welcome to (3 Star)

Cadillac Ranch (4 Star)

Diner Delight (4 Star)

Tire Trouble (4 Star Gold)

Oatman Burros (4 Star Gold)

California Nights (5 Star)

Rickety Rockers (5 Star Gold)

School's Out (six Standard Stickers and three Gold Stickers)

Completing the School's Out album in the Monopoly Go Summer Escape season can help you earn 900 dice rolls and other in-game assets. The stickers are:

Anticipation (3 Star)

Besties Forever (3 Star)

Top Dog Award (4 Star)

One Last Photo (4 Star)

Pizza Party (4 Star Gold)

Straight A's (4 Star Gold)

Farewell Hugs (5 Star)

Time's Up (5 Star)

Freedom, Finally (5 Star Gold)

French Retreat (five Standard Stickers and four Gold Stickers)

Completing this Monopoly Go Summer Escape season sticker album can help you earn 1100 dice rolls for free, among other rewards. The stickers are:

Lavender Fields (3 Star)

Tea Time (4 Star)

Fresh Pickings (4 Star)

Market Mayhem (4 Star Gold)

Pretty Picnic (4 Star Gold)

Steps of Vence (5 Star)

Afternoon Nap (5 Star)

Vélo Voyage (5 Star Gold)

Gordes Provence (5 Star Gold)

Pool Party (five Standard Stickers and four Gold Stickers)

The next sticker album from the Monopoly Go Summer Escape season brings 1300 dice rolls for players who complete it. You can also earn other in-game assets from this album. The stickers are:

Flamingo Float (4 Star)

Sofia Soaks (4 Star)

Splash Kit (4 Star Gold)

Boomin' (4 Star Gold)

Ice Scream! (5 Star)

Solar Powered (5 Star)

Pool Panic (5 Star)

Water Fight (5 Star Gold)

Splish Splash (5 Star Gold)

Lemonade Stand (three Standard Stickers and six Gold Stickers)

Completing this Monopoly Go Summer Escape season album can help you earn up to 1500 dice rolls, among other rewards. Here are the stickers you need to collect:

Sweet Plans (4 Star)

Sign Time (4 Star Gold)

Prep Progress (4 Star Gold)

First Customer (5 Star)

Worth the Squeeze (5 Star)

Quick Stir (5 Star)

Golden Success (5 Star Gold)

Cha-Ching! (5 Star Gold)

Cheers (5 Star Gold)

Go! Fest (seven Standard Stickers and two Gold Stickers)

This is the first album of the Monopoly Go Summer Escape season's Prestige Collection set. Finding the nine stickers of this album can help you earn 1400 dice rolls and other in-game assets as rewards.

Festival Fit (3 Star)

Color Me Cool (3 Star)

Main Stage Trio (4 Star)

Crowd Surfin' (4 Star)

Idol Energy (4 Star Gold)

Light Nation (5 Star)

Merch Mania (5 Star)

Super Fan (5 Star)

Headliner (5 Star Gold)

Bon Voyage! (four Standard Stickers and four Gold Stickers)

Complete this Monopoly Go Summer Escape season sticker album to earn 1900 dice rolls and other in-game assets as rewards for free.

Jet Set Go! (4 Star)

Fur'st Class (4 Star)

Bon Bagage (4 Star Gold)

Lotta Yacht-a (4 Star Gold)

Right Direction (5 Star)

Captain Jon (5 Star)

Luxe Lift-Off (5 Star)

Wake Queen (5 Star Gold)

o! Cruise (5 Star Gold)

Tycoon Island (five Standard Stickers and four Gold Stickers)

Completing this sticker album during the Monopoly Go Summer Escape season can help you earn up to 2400 dice rolls and other in-game assets. Check out the stickers you need to collect to complete this album.

Private Paradise (4 Star Gold)

Cabana King (4 Star Gold)

Lagoon Bloom (4 Star Gold)

Jungle Spa (5 Star)

Parrot Perch (5 Star)

Acai Bowl (5 Star)

Limbo Legend (5 Star Gold)

Spin Master M (5 Star Gold)

Conga! (5 Star Gold)

Complete the 20 sticker sets of the main album to unlock the Prestige albums of the Monopoly Go Summer Escape Season. Then complete all 23 sets to earn some amazing rewards.

