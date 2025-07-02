Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 2, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 2, 2025) will help tycoons upgrade buildings and earn cash rewards. A new milestone event, a tournament, and a new special event are also arriving today, which can help you earn more in-game rewards. So, make the most out of these events by knowing their schedule.

This article brings all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today to help you boost your in-game progress.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's (July 2, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Builder's Bash, which can help you upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts. Then comes Wheel Boost, which grants you an extra free spin during Color Wheel.

Builder's Bash can help you upgrade your landmarks at discounted prices (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Rent Frenzy that helps you earn more cash from your friends as rent. Then, participate in Cash Grab and tap on the falling banknotes to earn more cash rewards. Then comes Free Parking Money, where you can land on specific tiles to earn cash, and you can retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Grab (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 3, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2 hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

Today's daily Monopoly Go Quick Wins challenges are

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new Monopoly Go season arrives today, and it will replace the Star Wars Go season. The new season is called the Summer Escape, and it comes with a new sticker collection event. Scopely also announced a new special event and a new daily tournament, and more.

Read on to learn more about the Monopoly Go daily events schedule:

Summer Escape: This event began on June 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until August 27.

This event began on June 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until August 27. Golden Hour Wonders: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will last until July 4. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Loot Chute event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and plenty of special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event began on July 2, 2025, and will last until July 4. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Loot Chute event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 18K dice rolls and plenty of special event tokens, among other rewards. Breeze Bash: This event began on July 2, 2025, and will end on July 3. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event began on July 2, 2025, and will end on July 3. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and 2K+ Tycoon Racer tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Tycoon Racers event: The Tycoon Racers event arrived on July 2, 2025, and will continue until July 7. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in Rent Frenzy, Cash Grab, and Free Parking Money using roll multipliers to get the best out of these events. However, participate in the Builder's Bash before that to complete your boards faster and make room for the money you will earn from those three events today. You can also participate in Wheel Boost, especially if you need some in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (July 1, 2025) were

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

