Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (July 1, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help you boost your in-game progress. As the Star Wars Go season ends in a day, the developer has brought plenty of events today that will help you complete your sticker album collections in the final moments. There are also milestone events and daily tournaments that can help you earn more in-game assets.

However, you must learn the complete schedule for today's events to get the most out of them. This article will help you with the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts to boost your in-game progress. Then arrives Lucky Chance, an event where you get better rewards than usual for landing on the Chance tile.

Builder's Bash helps you to upgrade your buildings faster (Image via Scopely)

Then comes the Golden Blitz, where you can trade your extra Gold Stickers with in-game friends to help each other complete their sticker albums. Then comes the Rent Frenzy event, where you can earn extra rent from your in-game friends to raise your cash position.

The Free Parking Dice event is the next in line, where you land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile. The Rent Frenzy returns after this as the second-last flash event of today, followed by the Mega Heist. It allows you to loot banks with your in-game friends to build your cash positions.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Lucky Chance (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 2, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 2, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Golden Blitz: Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 2, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 2, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 2, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (July 1, 2025) are;

Pass GO one time

Collect one Sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule also includes a new tournament, events, and the final special event of this season is also live. Read on to check out the complete schedule of these events.

Star Wars: This event began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

This event began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Loot Chute: This event began on July 1, 2025, and will last until July 2, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Loot Chute event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 10K dice rolls and plenty of special event tokens, among other rewards.

This event began on July 1, 2025, and will last until July 2, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Loot Chute event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 10K dice rolls and plenty of special event tokens, among other rewards. Sneaky Sprint: This event began on June 30, 2025, and will end on July 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls and 400+ Treasure Dig event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event began on June 30, 2025, and will end on July 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls and 400+ Treasure Dig event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Escape the Empire event: The Escape the Empire event arrived on June 29, 2025, and will continue until July 2, 2025. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Builder's Bash event to complete as many boards as possible before this season ends. Then, the Lucky Chance event can help you earn more in-game assets. Golden Blitz is another crucial asset, especially if you want to complete certain sticker albums and need some specific gold cards to do so.

Then, use roll multipliers when participating in the last four flash events of today. Using roll multipliers when playing Rent Frenzy, Free Parking Dice, and Mega Heist can increase your chances of earning more from these events.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (June 30, 2025) were:

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More