Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 30, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events (June 30, 2025) schedule can help you earn many cash rewards and stickers. As the Star Wars Go season nears its end, players will look to obtain sticker packs from the Sticker Boost event, enabling them to complete their sticker albums and earn rewards. One can also earn in-game assets from the daily tournament and other events.

This article provides the complete Monopoly Go daily events schedule for you to boost your in-game progress by participating in them.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn extra cash from your friends as rent. Then comes Sticker Boom, which is useful for tycoons looking to complete their sticker albums before the end of this season. Sticker Boom helps you earn 50% extra stickers for opening every sticker pack.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

Next is the Free Parking Money event, where you land on specific tiles to earn cash and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile. This is followed by Mega Heist, wherein you can loot your in-game friends' banks and increase your cash position.

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Sticker Boom (1 hour): Begins at 8 am and ends on July 1, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends on July 1, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Hesit (45 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly Go Quick Wins Challenges scheduled for today are:

Pass GO one time

Complete one Bank Heist

Collect one Sticker

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new daily tournament is arriving in Monopoly Go today to help you earn tokens for the Escape the Empire event. The milestone event is also live in the game. Read on to get the complete schedule.

Star Wars: This event began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

This event began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Princess Pursuit: This event began on June 29, 2025, and will last until July 1, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Quantum Coaster has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards.

This event began on June 29, 2025, and will last until July 1, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Tax, and Utility tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Quantum Coaster has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards. Sneaky Sprint: This event began on June 30, 2025, and will end on July 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls, 400+ Treasure Dig event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.

This event began on June 30, 2025, and will end on July 2, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to complete it and earn tokens. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 9.5K dice rolls, 400+ Treasure Dig event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all. Escape the Empire event: The Escape the Empire event arrived on June 29, 2025, and will continue until July 2, 2025. This will be the final special event of this season. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the event milestones for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events strategy for today

Participate in the Rent Frenzy, Mega Heist, and Free Parking Money events using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Also, focus on Sticker Boom and try to complete the tournament's milestones and special events that provide sticker packs. This way, you can get an extra sticker from each pack and complete your albums faster.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for yesterday (June 29, 2025) was:

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

