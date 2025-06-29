Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 29, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today are here to help tycoons earn plenty of in-game assets like dice rolls and Sticker packs. While you may not be able to gain a lot of cash from the flash events, the daily milestone event and the tournament arriving today can compensate for that. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the best out of them.
This article brings everything you need to know about Monopoly Go's daily events scheduled for today. Read on to explore more.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Roll Match, where you can roll certain combinations of dice to complete milestones and earn rewards. Then arrives Free Parking Dice, where you can earn dice by landing on specific tiles and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.
The High Roller event arrives next as the finale, and it allows you to use higher roll multipliers to increase your earnings.
- Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 7:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly Go Quick Wins scheduled for today (June 29, 2025) are:
- Pass GO one time
- Complete one Shutdown
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Monopoly Go gets a new tournament, which helps the tycoons earn plenty of in-game assets. It can also help you earn tokens for the ongoing Dig event. Read on to explore more:
- Star Wars: This event began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Quantam Coaster: This event began on June 26, 2025, and will last until June 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. Quantum Coaster has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards.
- Hoverboard Havoc: This event began on June 28, 2025, and will end on June 29. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete it. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ Treasure Dig event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Sticker Treasure Dig event: The Sticker Treasure Dig event arrived on June 26, 2025, and will continue until June 29, 2025. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the Dig event for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.
Use roll multipliers during the Free Parking Dice event to earn more dice rolls. Participate in Roll Match for some more in-game assets. You can skip High Roller after that if you have already spent too many dice rolls.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (June 28, 2025) were:
- Free Parking Money (1 hour)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
