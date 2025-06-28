Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 28, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn cash and boost your in-game progress. Events like High Roller can help increase your chances of completing tournament milestones faster than usual. There are plenty of other events, like the Quick Wins challenges, that can also help you earn more in-game assets.
Learn about the Monopoly Go daily events schedule from this article to get the most out of these events.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's Monopoly Go daily events begin with the Free Parking Money event, during which you can land on specific tiles to earn money and retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.
Then arrives the High Roller event, which helps the community use higher roll multipliers to earn better rewards. Then comes the Builder's Bash event, where you get to upgrade your buildings at up to 50% discounts.
This is followed by Wheel Boost, the final flash event of today. The event helps you earn one extra free spin during the Color Wheel event, increasing your chances of achieving better rewards from the spin the wheel mini-game.
- Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
- High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs).
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly Go daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (June 28, 2025) are:
- Pass GO one time.
- Roll Doubles four times.
- Land on Community Chest one time.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Scopely has scheduled a milestone event and a daily tournament for the community to help them earn in-game assets and tokens for the ongoing Dig event.
Read on for the complete schedule:
- Star Wars: This event began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your time zone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Quantam Coaster: This event began on June 26, 2025, and will last until June 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones. Completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards.
- Supernova Smash: This event began on June 27, 2025, and will end on June 28. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ Treasure Dig event tokens, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Sticker Treasure Dig event: The Sticker Treasure Dig event arrived on June 26, 2025, and will continue until June 29, 2025. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the Dig event for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.
Participate in the Free Parking Money event using roll multipliers. You can also use them during the High Roller event. However, make sure you have enough dice rolls, or your stock might drain out soon without helping you earn some in-game assets.
Once this is done, participate in Builder's Bash to complete the boards faster. Finally, participate in Wheel Boost for some more in-game assets like Sticker Packs.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for yesterday (June 27, 2025) were:
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
