Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 27, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's (June 27, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn plenty of cash. All of today's flash events, like Mega Heist and Cash Boost, can help you raise your cash positions. There's also a milestone event and daily tournament to help you earn other crucial in-game assets.
Read on to know everything about today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist. It helps you to loot cash from your friends' banks to increase your cash positions.
Then comes Cash Boost, which helps you earn more cash for completing simple in-game tasks. The next event is Rent Frenzy, where you can collect rent from your in-game friends.
Finally, Mega Heist returns as the final event of the day, helping you to build some more cash positions. Read on to learn the schedule of these flash events.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 28, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (June 27, 2025) are
- Pass GO one time
- Roll Doubles four times
- Land on Community Chest one time
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (June 27, 2025) brings a new daily tournament for the community. Sticker Treasure Dig returned on June 26, 2025, and completing it milestones can help you earn tokens for the special event.
Check out the complete schedule below:
- Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.
- Quantam Coaster: This event began on June 26, 2025, and will last until June 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards.
- Supernova Smash: This will begin on June 27, 2025, and end on June 28. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ Treasure Dig event among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Sticker Treasure Dig event: The Sticker Treasure Dig event arrived on June 26, 2025, and it will continue until June 29, 2025. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the Dig event for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule strategy for today
Participate in both Mega Heist events, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. You can skip one of these events if you have enough cash reserves. However, it's better to participate in all the events to prepare for the next Builder's Bash.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 26, 2025) were
- Builder's Bash (1 hour)
- Lucky Chance (10 minutes)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates: