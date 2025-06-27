Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 27, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's (June 27, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events can help you earn plenty of cash. All of today's flash events, like Mega Heist and Cash Boost, can help you raise your cash positions. There's also a milestone event and daily tournament to help you earn other crucial in-game assets.

Read on to know everything about today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Mega Heist. It helps you to loot cash from your friends' banks to increase your cash positions.

The Mega Heist event comes twice today (Image via Scopely)

Then comes Cash Boost, which helps you earn more cash for completing simple in-game tasks. The next event is Rent Frenzy, where you can collect rent from your in-game friends.

Trending

Finally, Mega Heist returns as the final event of the day, helping you to build some more cash positions. Read on to learn the schedule of these flash events.

Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 28, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (June 27, 2025) are

Pass GO one time

Roll Doubles four times

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (June 27, 2025) brings a new daily tournament for the community. Sticker Treasure Dig returned on June 26, 2025, and completing it milestones can help you earn tokens for the special event.

Expand Tweet

Check out the complete schedule below:

Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.

This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3. Quantam Coaster: This event began on June 26, 2025, and will last until June 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards.

This event began on June 26, 2025, and will last until June 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards. Supernova Smash: This will begin on June 27, 2025, and end on June 28. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ Treasure Dig event among other rewards, by completing them all.

This will begin on June 27, 2025, and end on June 28. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, 100+ Treasure Dig event among other rewards, by completing them all. Sticker Treasure Dig event: The Sticker Treasure Dig event arrived on June 26, 2025, and it will continue until June 29, 2025. Earn tokens from the milestone event and the tournament, and complete the Dig event for more rewards that can boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule strategy for today

Participate in both Mega Heist events, Cash Boost, and Rent Frenzy using roll multipliers to get the most out of them. You can skip one of these events if you have enough cash reserves. However, it's better to participate in all the events to prepare for the next Builder's Bash.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 26, 2025) were

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Lucky Chance (10 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Free Parking Money (45 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More