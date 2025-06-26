Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 26, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 26, 2025) can help you upgrade buildings at a discounted price, earn cash to refill your cash positions, and more. There are also daily tournaments and milestone events to help you earn more in-game assets.
Here's the complete schedule for all Monopoly Go daily events happening today (June 26, 2025).
Today's Monopoly Go daily events
Today's (June 26, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Builder's Bash, which helps the community upgrade their buildings at huge discounts. Then comes Lucky Chance, where you can earn better rewards by landing on the Chance tiles.
Then arrives Wheel Boost, which can help you get an extra free spin during Color Wheel to increase your chances of winning in-game assets from the mini-game. Next comes Free Parking Dice as the day's final event, where you land on specific tiles to earn money and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.
- Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Lucky Chance (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on June 27, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 27, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (June 26, 2025) are
- Pass GO one time
- Land on Chance two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (June 26, 2025) brings a new milestone event and a new daily tournament for the community. Since there are no special events, the milestones of the daily tournaments that usually gave the tokens for these events will provide more in-game assets instead. So, you can earn more from these milestone events and tournaments.
Check the complete schedule below:
- Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.
- Quantam Coaster: This event began on June 26, 2025, and will last until June 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards.
- Astro Arcade: This will begin on June 26, 2025, and end on June 27. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, by completing them all.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule strategy for today
Participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade your buildings at affordable prices. Lucky Chance and Wheel Boost can help you earn in-game assets. Use roll multipliers during Lucky Chance and Free Parking Money to get the most out of those events.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 25, 2025) were
- Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Roll Match (10 minutes)
