Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 26, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 26, 2025) can help you upgrade buildings at a discounted price, earn cash to refill your cash positions, and more. There are also daily tournaments and milestone events to help you earn more in-game assets.

Ad

Here's the complete schedule for all Monopoly Go daily events happening today (June 26, 2025).

Today's Monopoly Go daily events

Today's (June 26, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Builder's Bash, which helps the community upgrade their buildings at huge discounts. Then comes Lucky Chance, where you can earn better rewards by landing on the Chance tiles.

Upgrade buildings during Builder's Bash to complete your boards faster and at a discounted price (Image via Scopely)

Then arrives Wheel Boost, which can help you get an extra free spin during Color Wheel to increase your chances of winning in-game assets from the mini-game. Next comes Free Parking Dice as the day's final event, where you land on specific tiles to earn money and retrieve it by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Ad

Trending

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Lucky Chance (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on June 27, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends on June 27, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 27, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (June 26, 2025) are

Pass GO one time

Land on Chance two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (June 26, 2025) brings a new milestone event and a new daily tournament for the community. Since there are no special events, the milestones of the daily tournaments that usually gave the tokens for these events will provide more in-game assets instead. So, you can earn more from these milestone events and tournaments.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check the complete schedule below:

Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.

This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3. Quantam Coaster: This event began on June 26, 2025, and will last until June 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards.

This event began on June 26, 2025, and will last until June 29. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 20K dice rolls among other rewards. Astro Arcade: This will begin on June 26, 2025, and end on June 27. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, by completing them all.

Ad

Monopoly GO daily events schedule strategy for today

Participate in Builder's Bash to upgrade your buildings at affordable prices. Lucky Chance and Wheel Boost can help you earn in-game assets. Use roll multipliers during Lucky Chance and Free Parking Money to get the most out of those events.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 25, 2025) were

Ad

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More