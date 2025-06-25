Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 25, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 25, 2025) can help one earn plenty of dice rolls and cash rewards, and more. There are also Quick Win challenges, special milestone events, and more that can help you boost your in-game progress.
Here are the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 25, 2025) to help you stay a step ahead of your peers.
Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule
Today's (June 25, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Dice, which helps the community earn dice rolls. Land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve the dice rolls.
The next event is Mega Heist, which allows you to loot the banks of your in-game friends to increase your cash position. Then arrives Roll Match as the final flash event of today. During this, you have to roll certain dice combinations to complete objectives and earn rewards.
- Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 26, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today (June 25, 2025) are
- Pass Go one time
- Complete one Bank Heist
- Upgrade two Landmarks
Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
There won't be any special events today (June 25, 2025) after Peg-E Prize Drop's conclusion. Scopely brings one milestone event and a daily tournament for today, and both will only last for a day. This indicates that a new special event might arrive tomorrow, with a new milestone event and a tournament.
Read on to learn the complete schedule for today (June 25, 2025):
- Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.
- Monopoly Metropolis: This event began on June 25, 2025, and will last until June 26. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 26K dice rolls among other rewards.
- Moon Mine: This will begin on June 25, 2025, and end on June 26. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls, among other rewards, by completing them all.
- Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event began on June 23, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 25. Earn event tokens by completing Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule strategy for today
Participate in Free Parking Dice and Mega Heist using roll multipliers so that you can get the most out of these events. You can also participate in Roll Match for more in-game assets.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 24, 2025) were
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (!0 minutes)
- High Roller (5 minutes)
- Cash Grab (20 minutes)
- Wheel Boost (20 minutes)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates: