Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 24, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 24, 2025) will help the community earn a substantial amount of cash through events like Free Parking Money and Cash Grab. Events like Wheel Boost that also can help you earn some other in-game assets.

This article provides a complete schedule for today's events, including Quick Win challenges, daily tournaments, and more, as well as a strategy to boost your in-game progress.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today (June 24, 2025) begins with Free Parking Money, where you can land on specific tiles to earn cash, and retrieve the cash by landing on the Free Parking tile.

Rent Frenzy can help you grab extra rent (Image via Scopely)

Next comes Rent Frenzy, which can help you earn extra rent from your friends. Then, you can use Lucky Chance, where you can land on the Chance tile to earn enhanced rewards.

High Roller is the next event, which helps you to play with higher roll multipliers to earn more rewards. Then comes Cash Grab, which helps you earn more cash by tapping on the falling banknotes. After this is Wheel Boost as the final event of today, which grants you one free spin on the Color Wheel to increase your chances of earning better in-game assets.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 Pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 Pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Lucky Chance (!0 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 25, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends on July 25, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Grab (20 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on July 25, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Pass GO two times

Complete two Shutdowns

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has brought a new daily tournament for the community, which can help them earn tokens for Peg-E Prize Drop tokens and more. You can also earn plenty of in-game assets from completing the milestones of such events.

Read on to explore more about the special Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today.

Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.

This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3. Tycoon Terminal: This event began on June 23, 2025, and will last until June 25. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens.

This event began on June 23, 2025, and will last until June 25. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens. Space Sparkle: This will begin on June 24, 2025, and end on June 25. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 500 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.

This will begin on June 24, 2025, and end on June 25. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 500 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event began on June 23, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 25. Earn event tokens by completing Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule strategy for today

Participating in the Rent Frenzy, Free Parking Money, Lucky Chance, and Cash Grab events can help you get the most out of them. However, using roll multipliers constantly for all these events might drain your stock of dice rolls faster. So, use the roll multipliers in any two of these events.

Play Lucky Chance and Cash Grab with roll multipliers, and participate in Rent Frenzy and Free Parking Money without them. Choose per to your preference.

Participate in Wheel Boost, as it can help you earn in-game assets.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 23, 2025) were

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

