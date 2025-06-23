Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 23, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly GO daily events scheduled for today (June 23, 2025) can help you complete your boards faster and earn plenty of cash rewards. There are also special events that allow you to earn more in-game assets. However, you cannot get the most out of these events without knowing the complete schedule.

This article details today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule.

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly GO daily events schedule begins with Builder's Bash. Returning to the daily flash events schedule after several days, Builder's Bash will help you upgrade your Landmarks at up to a 50% discount.

The Mega Heist event can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

This is followed by Rent Frenzy, which allows you to earn increased rent from your friends. The final event of today is Mega Heist, wherein you can loot your in-game friends' banks to increase your cash position.

Builder's Bash (1 hour): Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 8 pm and ends on June 24, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Complete one Bank Heist

Upgrade two Landmarks

Monopoly GO daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has introduced a milestone event and a new daily tournament to help players complete milestones for more in-game assets. Completing them can also earn you tokens for the Peg-E Prize Drop event that replaced the concluding Hyperspace Partners.

Check out the schedule for more:

Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Tycoon Terminal: This event began on June 23, 2025, and will last until June 25. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens.

This event began on June 23, 2025, and will last until June 25. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens. Zero-G Jam: This will begin on June 23, 2025, and end on June 24, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 500 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.

This will begin on June 23, 2025, and end on June 24, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 500 Peg-E Prize Drop event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all. Peg-E Prize Drop event: This event began on June 23, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 25, 2025. Earn event tokens by completing Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule strategy for today

Participate in the Builder's Bash event to complete your boards at discounted prices. Then, turn on your roll match feature to participate in Rent Frenzy and Mega Heist to get the most out of them.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 22, 2025) was:

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Golden Blitz

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Money (1 hour)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly GO-related updates:

