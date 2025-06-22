Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 22, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today can help players earn plenty of dice rolls and cash rewards. There are also the Quick Wins Challenges that you can complete to earn tokens for the Partners event. You can also participate in different milestone events and tournaments to earn more in-game assets. However, with so much going on, you must learn the complete schedule to get the best results.

This article brings all the Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today, which can help strategize your gameplay. Read on to explore more.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with the Free Parking Dice event. Land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls and land on the Free Parking tile to retrieve them. The next event is High Roller, which helps you to use higher roll multipliers to multiply your earnings.

Mega Heist can help you earn plenty of cash (Image via Scopely)

Golden Blitz is next, and it can help you trade golden stickers with your friends. It can be your last chance to complete your sticker albums with the remaining Golden Sticker. Then comes Mega Heist, which helps you to loot your friend's bank for cash.

The Free Parking Money event is the next in line. It's like the Free Parking Dice event, but it helps you earn more cash instead of dice rolls. Then, Cash Boost is the final event, helping you earn more cash for completing simple in-game tasks.

Free Parking Dice (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Golden Blitz: Begins at 8:00 am and ends on June 23, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends on June 23, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 pm and ends on June 23, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Pass Go one time

Land on Chance tile two times

Collect one Sticker

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has introduced a new milestone event and tournament as an aid for you to earn additional rewards and tokens for the upcoming Peg-E Prize Drop event.

Check out the complete schedule today:

Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Piggy Bank: This event began on June 22, 2025, and will last until June 23. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens.

This event began on June 22, 2025, and will last until June 23. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens. Firespray Frenzy: This will begin on June 21, 2025, and end on June 23. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 8.5K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.

This will begin on June 21, 2025, and end on June 23. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 8.5K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all. Hyperspace Partners event: This event began on June 15, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 23. Earn event tokens by completing the Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.

Tycoon Terminal is the upcoming milestone event, and Space Sparkle is the upcoming daily tournament. They will bring rewards for the Peg-E Prize Drop event that will replace the Hyperspace Partners event. However, since these events might arrive on June 23, 2025, in certain time zones, we will update them in tomorrow's Monopoly Go daily events schedule.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule strategy for today

Use roll multipliers during the Free Parking Dice, Mega Heist, and Free Parking Money event. Also, participate in the Golden Blitz event to complete your remaining Albums before the conclusion of this season.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 21, 2025) were:

Cash Boost (10 minutes)

Wheel Boost (20 minutes)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates:

