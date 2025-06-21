Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 21, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Scopely is bringing only two flash events for today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule. The developer has brought events that can help you earn some cash and other in-game assets as well. There are also milestones of the daily tournaments and milestone events that you can complete to earn more rewards. However, you must learn the complete schedule to get the best out of these events.

Therefore, this article shares a list of the Monopoly Go daily events to take place today and help you strategize your game plan properly.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for today begins with Cash Boost, where you can get extra cash rewards for completing simple in-game tasks. The next and final event of today's daily event schedule is Wheel Boost. It helps you get an extra free spin in the Color Wheel event.

You can get an extra free spin during Wheel Boost event (Image via Scopely)

Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Wheel Boost (20 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Collect Cash

Pass Go one time

Roll Doubles two times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

Scopely has introduced a new milestone event and tournament for you as an aid for you to earn additional rewards and tokens for the ongoing Partners event. Check out the complete schedule today:

Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Piggy Bank: This event began on June 22, 2025, and will last until June 23. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens.

This event began on June 22, 2025, and will last until June 23. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens. Firespray Frenzy: This will begin on June 21, 2025, and end on June 23. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 8.5K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.

This will begin on June 21, 2025, and end on June 23. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 8.5K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all. Hyperspace Partners event: This event began on June 15, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 23. Earn event tokens by completing the Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule strategy for today

Participate in the Cash Boost event and use roll multipliers to earn more from this event. Then, participate in Wheel Boost to earn more in-game assets. You can use roll multipliers in normal gameplay as well to complete the event milestones faster.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 20, 2025) were:

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Lucky Chance (10 minutes)

Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)

Mega Heist (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates

