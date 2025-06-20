Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 20, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 20, 2025) can help you earn many essential in-game assets and cash rewards. While there are only three flash events scheduled for the day, you can earn more rewards from the milestone event and daily tournaments.
Read on for the complete schedule for the Monopoly Go daily events of June 20, 2025.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
Today's (June 20, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events begin with Rent Frenzy, which helps the community earn more rent from their friends. Then arrives Free Parking Dice, where you land on specific tiles to earn dice rolls and retrieve them by landing on the Free Parking tile.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Mega Heist is the day's final event, which helps players to loot their friends' in-game banks to raise their cash positions.
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Free Parking Dice (1 hour): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends on June 21, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are
- Pass GO two times
- Complete two Shutdowns
- Collect one sticker
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
Scopely has brought a new daily tournament for today (June 20, 2025), replacing the previous one. The new tournament can also help you earn event tokens for the ongoing Partners event. Check out the schedule below:
- Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.
- Dagobah Discoveries: This event will run between June 19 and 22, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens.
- Rebel Rumble: This will begin on June 20, 2025, and end on June 21. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 8.5K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.
- Hyperspace Partners event: This event began on June 15, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 23. Earn event tokens by completing the Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule strategy for today
Participate in the Rent Frenzy, Free Parking Dice, and Mega Heist events using the roll multipliers to get the most out of these events. Using ro;ll multipliers can multiply your earnings from these events.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 19, 2025) were
- Mega Heist (45 minutes)
- Lucky Chance (10 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Mega Heist (1 hour)
Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related updates