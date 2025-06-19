Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 19, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's (June 19, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events schedule can help tycoons earn a substantial amount of cash to boost their in-game progress. The schedule includes events like Mega Heist that can help you loot banks, while some special events and tournaments can help you earn money and other in-game assets. However, you must learn the complete event schedule to get the most out of it.
This article will give you everything you need to know about today's Monopoly Go daily events. Read on to explore more.
Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule
The Monopoly Go daily events schedule for June 19, 2025, begins with Mega Heist, and it can help you loot your friends' in-game banks to raise their cash positions. Then comes Lucky Chance, which helps you to earn better rewards whenever you land on the Chance tile.
The next event is Rent Frenzy, where you can earn extra rent from your in-game friends. Then, Mega Heist returns as the final event of today's schedule.
- Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Lucky Chance (10 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends on June 20, 2025, at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
- Mega Heist (1 hour): Begins at 2:00 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)
Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO
The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are
- Pass GO one time
- Complete one Bank Heist
- Collect one sticker
Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments
A new Partners event called the Hyperspace Partners arrived recently to replace the Peg-E Prize Drop after its conclusion. Scopely also introduced a new daily tournament on June 19, 2025, to help players earn tokens for the new Partners event.
- Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.
- Dagobah Discoveries: This event began on June 19, 2025, and will last until June 22. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens.
- X-Wing Bling: This will begin on June 18, 2025, and end on June 20. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 8.5K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.
- Hyperspace Partners event: This event began on June 15, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 23. Earn event tokens by completing the Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.
Monopoly Go daily events schedule strategy for today
Participate in the Mega Heist and the Rent Frenzy event using roll multipliers so that you can grab as much cash as possible during these events. Complete the Lucky Chance event to earn more in-game assets.
Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday
The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 18, 2025) were
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
- Rent Frenzy (30 minutes)
- Free Parking Money (45 minutes)
- Builder's Bash (45 minutes)
- Cash Boost (10 minutes)
