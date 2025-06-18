Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 18, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule (June 18, 2025) can help tycoons earn plenty of cash rewards. Events like Free Parking Money return twice today, while there are also others like Rent Frenzy to help you earn more cash. Furthermore, you can spend cash to upgrade your buildings during one of today's events.

This article lists every Monopoly Go daily event arriving on June 18, 2025, to help you boost your in-game progress.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule begins with Free Parking Money, where you must land on specific tiles to earn cash and on the Free Parking tile to revive them. This is followed by Rent Frenzy, which helps you earn more rent from your in-game friends.

The Builder's Bash event will help you upgrade buildings faster (Image via Scopely)

Free Parking Money returns after this, followed by the Builder's Bash, where you can upgrade your buildings at discounted prices of up to 50%. Cash Boost is the final event of the day, wherein you can earn more cash for completing simple in-game tasks.

Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins on June 17, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on June 18, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins on June 17, 2025, at 11 pm and ends on June 18, 2025, at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Rent Frenzy (30 minutes): Begins today at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins today at 5 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Free Parking Money (45 minutes): Begins today at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins today at 8 am and ends at 1:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Builder's Bash (45 minutes): Begins today at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins today at 2 pm and ends at 7:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (10 minutes): Begins today at 8 am and ends on June 19, 2025, at 1:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are:

Roll five times

Upgrade one Landmark

Land on Chance two times

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

A new Partners event called the Hyperspace Partners arrived recently to replace the Peg-E Prize Drop after its conclusion. Scopely also introduced a new daily tournament on June 18, 2025, to help players earn tokens for the new Partners event.

Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025.

This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3, 2025. Crest Quest: This event began on June 17, 2025, and will last until June 19, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens.

This event began on June 17, 2025, and will last until June 19, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens. X-Wing Bling: This will begin on June 18, 2025, and end on June 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 8.5K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.

This will begin on June 18, 2025, and end on June 19, 2025. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 8.5K dice rolls and more than 2.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all. Hyperspace Partners event: This event began on June 15, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 23, 2025. Earn event tokens by completing the Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.

Monopoly Go daily events schedule strategy for today

Participate in the Free Parking Money, Rent Frenzy, and Cash Boost events using your roll multipliers to get the most out of them. Then, participate in the Builder's Bash to upgrade Landmarks and boost your in-game progress.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule yesterday (June 17, 2025) was:

Wheel Boost (10 minutes)

Roll Match (10 minutes)

High Roller (5 minutes)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Sticker Boom (20 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

