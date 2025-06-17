Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today (June 17, 2025): Flash events, Quick Wins, daily tournaments, and more

All of today's (June 17, 2025) Monopoly Go daily events will help you earn plenty of in-game assets and cash prizes. Wheel Boost, High Roller, Mega Heist, and others are perfect for players trying to increase their cash positions and boost their in-game progress. However, you cannot get the most out of these events without knowing their schedule and having a sustainable strategy.

Ad

This article helps details the Monopoly GO daily events schedule for today and provides a strategy to help you get the most out of today's events.

Today's Monopoly Go daily events schedule

The Monopoly Go daily events scheduled for today begin with Wheel Boost. You can get a free spin during Color Wheel, increasing your chances of earning better assets. Then comes the Roll Match, where you land specific dice combinations to complete objectives and earn rewards.

Ad

Trending

Next is High Roller, helping the community to use high rollers irrespective of their dice rolls. This can help them multiply their earnings. Then comes the Cash Boost event, which helps you earn extra cash for completing simple in-game tasks.

Participate in Mega Heist for more cash (Image via Scopely)

Following that is Sticker Boom, which grants you 50% extra stickers from opening each sticker pack during this event. Then comes Mega Heist, which helps you loot your in-game friends' banks. Here is the complete schedule of these events:

Ad

Wheel Boost (10 minutes): Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 2:00 am and ends at 4:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Roll Match (10 minutes): Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 5:00 am and ends at 7:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) High Roller (5 minutes): Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 8:00 am and ends at 10:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Cash Boost (5 minutes): Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 11:00 am and ends at 4:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Sticker Boom (20 minutes): Begins at 12:00 pm and ends on June 18, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Begins at 12:00 pm and ends on June 18, 2025, at 11:59 am CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs) Mega Heist (45 minutes): Begins at 5:00 pm and ends at 10:59 pm CDT (EDT +1hr, PDT -2hrs, UTC -5hrs)

Ad

Today's daily Quick Wins schedule in Monopoly GO

The Monopoly GO daily Quick Wins scheduled for today are

Pass GO one time

Collect one sticker

Land on Community Chest one time

Monopoly Go daily events schedule: Milestone events, special events, and tournaments

As Peg-E Prize Drop ends today, a new Partners event called the Hyperspace Partners arrives to replace it. Scopely is also bringing a new milestone event and a daily tournament, which will help players earn tokens for the new Partners event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out their schedule below for more:

Star Wars: This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3.

This began on June 1 or 2, 2025, depending on your timezone, and will run until July 2 or 3. Crest Quest: This event began on June 17, 2025, and will last until June 19, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens.

This event began on June 17, 2025, and will last until June 19, 2025. During this period, you can complete milestones and earn rewards by landing on Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles that feature event-exclusive tokens. This event has 62 milestones; completing them will earn you over 17K dice rolls and more than 3.5K Hyperspace Partners event tokens. TIE Trials: It will begin on June 17, 2025, and end on June 18. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all.

It will begin on June 17, 2025, and end on June 18. Perform Shutdowns and Bank Heists to earn tokens and complete this event. The tournament has 40 milestones. You can earn over 5.5K dice rolls and more than 1.5K Partners event tokens (among other rewards) by completing them all. Hyperspace Partners event: This event began on June 15, 2025, and will last two days before concluding on June 23. Earn event tokens by completing the Quick Win challenges and milestones of other events and tournaments.

Ad

Monopoly Go daily events schedule strategy for today

Participate in the Wheel Boost and Roll Match events to earn some in-game assets. Use roll multipliers during Cash Boost and Mega Heist, and participate in the Sticker Boom to complete sticker albums for more rewards before the conclusion of this season.

Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday

The Monopoly GO daily events schedule for yesterday (June 16, 2025) were

Ad

Wheel Boost (10 minutes)

Mega Heist (45 minutes)

Free Parking Dice (1 hour)

Cash Boost (5 minutes)

Builder's Bash (1 hour)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Monopoly Go-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More