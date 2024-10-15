My Hotpot Story codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

My Hotpot Story codes can be used to get free resources like Diamonds, Cash, and much more. My Hotpot Story is a simulation title that allows you to manage your own in-game hotpot restaurant. You take on the role of a restaurant owner and are responsible for crafting the menu and training employees.

Upon redemption, codes for My Hotpot Story grant you resources that would otherwise take a long time to earn. This article lists all the active codes for the game in January 2025, how to redeem them, and the benefits of doing so.

Note: All active codes were tested till January 12, 2025. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for My Hotpot Story are available.

All active My Hotpot Story codes

The following My Hotpot Story codes are currently valid.

HNYHP11 : 200 Diamonds, 5 Dish Elements, 1 Flavors

: 200 Diamonds, 5 Dish Elements, 1 Flavors XmasPot : 2 Sets of Flavor

: 2 Sets of Flavor TrickorTreat : 50 Diamonds, 10 Yummy Cookies, 5 Dish Elements

: 50 Diamonds, 10 Yummy Cookies, 5 Dish Elements Apolo995 : 50 Diamonds, 10 Yummy Cookies, 5 Dish Elements

: 50 Diamonds, 10 Yummy Cookies, 5 Dish Elements Olympicwin : 5 Dish Elements

: 5 Dish Elements Update607 : 10 Dish Elements

: 10 Dish Elements XmasMagic : 10 Yummy Cookies and 20 Training Books

: 10 Yummy Cookies and 20 Training Books VIP888 : 120 diamonds

: 120 diamonds VIP999 : 150 Cash

: 150 Cash Food : 50 Diamonds

: 50 Diamonds Hotpot: 30 Diamonds

List of expired My Hotpot Story codes

Below is a list of the game's expired codes:

Happy Workers Day

thankspot

ruminateeweFz68

ruminateKBXwUhq

ruminate6n4zV4f

ruminatejwbGEjq

ruminateQVDDuj6

ruminateeEbkyyG

ruminateem7c8Bv

TrickorTreat

Apolo995

Olympicwin

Olympicwin

VIP888

VIP999

Hotpot

food

thankspot

XmasMagic

How to redeem active My Hotpot Story codes

Using codes effectively will help you level up quickly (Image via CHENGDU MINUS SEVEN DEGREES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD)

Follow the steps below to claim your rewards from active codes:

Launch the game: Open My Hotpot Story on your device. Complete the tutorial: Finish the main tutorial. Find redeem code: Tap on the Speaker Icon located at the top-right corner of the menu and press on Redeem Code. Enter the code: Type in any active code from the list provided above. Claim your rewards: Click on the Confirm button to receive your in-game rewards immediately.

If the code is valid, you will receive a notification of the items you will receive.

My Hotpot Story codes and their importance

Codes grant items that can make gameplay easier (Image via CHENGDU MINUS SEVEN DEGREES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD)

Codes for My Hotpot Story are important to use if you want to improve your gameplay and not spend hours farming for resources. They usually provide Diamonds, which are key to expanding your restaurant and unlocking new features as well as other useful items, such as Yummy Cookies and Dish Elements.

How to fix My Hotpot Story codes troubleshooting

To avoid any issues during redemption, verify that you have written the code correctly with the exact letters and characters. A code that has expired won't work, so make sure it is active.

Furthermore, make sure your network is running well because codes can be rejected if you do not have a strong connection.

Any problem other than the above-mentioned ones can usually be resolved by a reboot. In the event you are not able to resolve the problem through these steps, you should contact the game's support team.

Where to find new My Hotpot Story codes

Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail (Image via CHENGDU MINUS SEVEN DEGREES TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD)

Code announcements are usually made through My Hotpot Story's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. New codes are also released within the game through banners and notifications.

Additionally, you can follow My Hotpot Story subreddits, Discord, or other gaming channels to get updates about new codes.

FAQs on My Hotpot Story codes

What are the latest codes in My Hotpot Story?

The latest active codes are XmasMagic, HNYHP11, and food.

When are the new codes released in My Hotpot Story?

For the most up-to-date information, players should keep an eye on official announcements during special events or updates.

