My Hotpot Story codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

My Hotpot Story codes can be used to get free resources like Diamonds, Cash, and much more. My Hotpot Story is a simulation title that allows you to manage your own in-game hotpot restaurant. You take on the role of a restaurant owner and are responsible for crafting the menu and training employees.
Upon redemption, codes for My Hotpot Story grant you resources that would otherwise take a long time to earn. This article lists all the active codes for the game in January 2025, how to redeem them, and the benefits of doing so.
Note: All active codes were tested till January 12, 2025. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for My Hotpot Story are available.
All active My Hotpot Story codes
The following My Hotpot Story codes are currently valid.
- HNYHP11: 200 Diamonds, 5 Dish Elements, 1 Flavors
- XmasPot: 2 Sets of Flavor
- TrickorTreat: 50 Diamonds, 10 Yummy Cookies, 5 Dish Elements
- Apolo995: 50 Diamonds, 10 Yummy Cookies, 5 Dish Elements
- Olympicwin: 5 Dish Elements
- Update607: 10 Dish Elements
- XmasMagic: 10 Yummy Cookies and 20 Training Books
- VIP888: 120 diamonds
- VIP999: 150 Cash
- Food: 50 Diamonds
- Hotpot: 30 Diamonds
List of expired My Hotpot Story codes
Below is a list of the game's expired codes:
- Happy Workers Day
- thankspot
- ruminateeweFz68
- ruminateKBXwUhq
- ruminate6n4zV4f
- ruminatejwbGEjq
- ruminateQVDDuj6
- ruminateeEbkyyG
- ruminateem7c8Bv
- TrickorTreat
- Apolo995
- Olympicwin
- Olympicwin
- VIP888
- VIP999
- Hotpot
- food
- thankspot
- XmasMagic
How to redeem active My Hotpot Story codes
Follow the steps below to claim your rewards from active codes:
- Launch the game: Open My Hotpot Story on your device.
- Complete the tutorial: Finish the main tutorial.
- Find redeem code: Tap on the Speaker Icon located at the top-right corner of the menu and press on Redeem Code.
- Enter the code: Type in any active code from the list provided above.
- Claim your rewards: Click on the Confirm button to receive your in-game rewards immediately.
If the code is valid, you will receive a notification of the items you will receive.
My Hotpot Story codes and their importance
Codes for My Hotpot Story are important to use if you want to improve your gameplay and not spend hours farming for resources. They usually provide Diamonds, which are key to expanding your restaurant and unlocking new features as well as other useful items, such as Yummy Cookies and Dish Elements.
How to fix My Hotpot Story codes troubleshooting
To avoid any issues during redemption, verify that you have written the code correctly with the exact letters and characters. A code that has expired won't work, so make sure it is active.
Furthermore, make sure your network is running well because codes can be rejected if you do not have a strong connection.
Any problem other than the above-mentioned ones can usually be resolved by a reboot. In the event you are not able to resolve the problem through these steps, you should contact the game's support team.
Where to find new My Hotpot Story codes
Code announcements are usually made through My Hotpot Story's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. New codes are also released within the game through banners and notifications.
Additionally, you can follow My Hotpot Story subreddits, Discord, or other gaming channels to get updates about new codes.
FAQs on My Hotpot Story codes
What are the latest codes in My Hotpot Story?
The latest active codes are XmasMagic, HNYHP11, and food.
When are the new codes released in My Hotpot Story?
For the most up-to-date information, players should keep an eye on official announcements during special events or updates.
