All introduced EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons

Following the weekly reset earlier today, EA Sports introduced several EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons. The developers have also introduced multiple Morphoverse and Shapeshifter Icons to add fervor to the new Footyverse promo. Obtaining the high-rated cards will enable you to get an enriched virtual football gaming experience on your mobile phone.This article lists all the newly introduced Icons in the Footyverse promo. This will help you make an informed decision regarding the best cards to choose from.What are the various introduced EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons?EA Sports has added eight high-rated EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons in the first week of the promo. All Icons have 111 or higher ratings, making them invaluable items and in great demand in the in-game Market.Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons:113 CAM - Johan Cruyff113 RW - Jairzinho113 CB - Giorgio Chiellini112 ST - Robin Van Persie112 CM - Cesc Fabregas112 RM - Steve McManaman112 CB - Ivan Cordoba111 CM - Frank LampardIn addition, EA Sports has introduced Morphoverse cards of three Icons. These legendary footballers have their two cards (in the same position but with different traits and attributes) feature in the Footyverse promo. 112 CB - Rio Ferdinand111 ST - Hernan Crespo111 CDM - Gennaro GattusoThe Footyverse and the Morphoverse cards can be obtained by opening Store packs (using Gems or FC Points) or by completing Shards exchanges in the Gallery chapter.Also read: EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange: All exchange requirements and best card stats explored.What are the introduced Shapeshifter cards in the EA FC Mobile Footyverse promo?As mentioned, EA Sports has also incorporated a few Shapeshifter cards in the Footyverse promo. These cards feature Icons in an out-of-position version. Here's a look at the Shapeshifter Icons in the Footyverse promo:112 RB - Michael Laudrup111 CB - Peter Crouch111 GK - Jan Koller111 ST - Jorge Campos110 CM - Tim HowardWhile the Shapeshifter cards have been immensely popular in FIFA Mobile, their addition in EA FC Mobile is expected is build on its success. Many players will be eyeing to get their hands on these cards during the Footyverse promo.