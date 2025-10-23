All introduced EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Oct 23, 2025 16:40 GMT
EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons feature legendary footballers (Image via EA Sports)
EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons feature legendary footballers (Image via EA Sports)

Following the weekly reset earlier today, EA Sports introduced several EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons. The developers have also introduced multiple Morphoverse and Shapeshifter Icons to add fervor to the new Footyverse promo. Obtaining the high-rated cards will enable you to get an enriched virtual football gaming experience on your mobile phone.

This article lists all the newly introduced Icons in the Footyverse promo. This will help you make an informed decision regarding the best cards to choose from.

What are the various introduced EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons?

EA Sports has added eight high-rated EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons in the first week of the promo. All Icons have 111 or higher ratings, making them invaluable items and in great demand in the in-game Market.

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile Footyverse Icons:

  • 113 CAM - Johan Cruyff
  • 113 RW - Jairzinho
  • 113 CB - Giorgio Chiellini
  • 112 ST - Robin Van Persie
  • 112 CM - Cesc Fabregas
  • 112 RM - Steve McManaman
  • 112 CB - Ivan Cordoba
  • 111 CM - Frank Lampard

In addition, EA Sports has introduced Morphoverse cards of three Icons. These legendary footballers have their two cards (in the same position but with different traits and attributes) feature in the Footyverse promo.

  • 112 CB - Rio Ferdinand
  • 111 ST - Hernan Crespo
  • 111 CDM - Gennaro Gattuso

The Footyverse and the Morphoverse cards can be obtained by opening Store packs (using Gems or FC Points) or by completing Shards exchanges in the Gallery chapter.

What are the introduced Shapeshifter cards in the EA FC Mobile Footyverse promo?

As mentioned, EA Sports has also incorporated a few Shapeshifter cards in the Footyverse promo. These cards feature Icons in an out-of-position version.

Here's a look at the Shapeshifter Icons in the Footyverse promo:

  • 112 RB - Michael Laudrup
  • 111 CB - Peter Crouch
  • 111 GK - Jan Koller
  • 111 ST - Jorge Campos
  • 110 CM - Tim Howard

While the Shapeshifter cards have been immensely popular in FIFA Mobile, their addition in EA FC Mobile is expected is build on its success. Many players will be eyeing to get their hands on these cards during the Footyverse promo.

Edited by Samarjit Paul
