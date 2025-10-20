EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange: All exchange requirements and best card stats explored

EA Sports has recently introduced the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange to celebrate his high-profile transfer from the Premier League to the MLS. The South Korean stalwart recently left Tottenham Hotspur after a decade to represent the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS. You can complete the player exchange and add the 110 OVR Hueung-min Son to your Ultimate Team and win plenty of Division Rivals matches.

Ad

This article lists all the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange requirements and card stats, helping you make an informed decision.

What are the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange requirements?

The 2nd Anniversary Son exchange has been added to the Player Exchange section. However, the exchange is available until the next weekly reset. Hence, you must hurry and get the South Korean captain's card as soon as possible.

Ad

Trending

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange requirements:

Ad

Exchange 450 x 2nd Anniversary Shard

Exchange 4 x 108+ OVR player

Exchange 4 x 107+ OVR player

Exchange 3 x 106+ OVR player

Also read: EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 2 Shard exchanges: All players, icons, and their required Shards explored.

What are the best stats of the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange card?

The 110 OVR ST card of Hueng-min Son is amongst the best Striker cards in the game. It boasts stunning stats, making it a great option to be added into any lineup.

Ad

Snippet showing 110 OVR ST Heung-min Son card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the best stat of the 110 OVR ST Son card in EA FC Mobile:

Ad

Sprint Speed - 135

- 135 Positioning - 135

- 135 Finishing - 134

134 Shot Power - 134

- 134 Acceleration - 133

133 Ball Control - 130

- 130 Agility - 126

- 126 Long Shot - 123

- 123 Volley - 120

- 120 Dribbling - 119

- 119 Traits - Finesse Shot.

The card also has a High Attack Work Rate and Medium Defense Work Rate. This indicates that the player will be lurking around your opponent's penalty box and will pounce on any chance to score.

Note that several other players like Donnarumma, Endrick, Raya, Doue, and Oliver Kahn also have their 2nd Anniversary themed exchanges available in the game. Obtaining them can also massively benefit you in building a strong Ultimate Team.

Ad

Check out more of our coverage on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More