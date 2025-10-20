EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange: All exchange requirements and best card stats explored

EA Sports has recently introduced the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange to celebrate his high-profile transfer from the Premier League to the MLS. The South Korean stalwart recently left Tottenham Hotspur after a decade to represent the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS. You can complete the player exchange and add the 110 OVR Hueung-min Son to your Ultimate Team and win plenty of Division Rivals matches.
This article lists all the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange requirements and card stats, helping you make an informed decision.
What are the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange requirements?
The 2nd Anniversary Son exchange has been added to the Player Exchange section. However, the exchange is available until the next weekly reset. Hence, you must hurry and get the South Korean captain's card as soon as possible.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a look at all the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange requirements:
- Exchange 450 x 2nd Anniversary Shard
- Exchange 4 x 108+ OVR player
- Exchange 4 x 107+ OVR player
- Exchange 3 x 106+ OVR player
Also read: EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 2 Shard exchanges: All players, icons, and their required Shards explored.
What are the best stats of the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Son exchange card?
The 110 OVR ST card of Hueng-min Son is amongst the best Striker cards in the game. It boasts stunning stats, making it a great option to be added into any lineup.
Here's a look at the best stat of the 110 OVR ST Son card in EA FC Mobile:
- Sprint Speed - 135
- Positioning - 135
- Finishing - 134
- Shot Power - 134
- Acceleration - 133
- Ball Control - 130
- Agility - 126
- Long Shot - 123
- Volley - 120
- Dribbling - 119
- Traits - Finesse Shot.
The card also has a High Attack Work Rate and Medium Defense Work Rate. This indicates that the player will be lurking around your opponent's penalty box and will pounce on any chance to score.
Note that several other players like Donnarumma, Endrick, Raya, Doue, and Oliver Kahn also have their 2nd Anniversary themed exchanges available in the game. Obtaining them can also massively benefit you in building a strong Ultimate Team.
Check out more of our coverage on EA FC Mobile:
- EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary Icons and players
- EA FC Mobile 26 update patch notes: All fixes and improvements explored