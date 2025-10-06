EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 2 Shard exchanges: All players, icons, and their required Shards explored

Following the success of the first week, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 2 Shard exchanges. Completing the exchanges guarantees you free 2nd Anniversary promo players and icons. In the second week, EA Sports added multiple talented players and football legends who can help you win many matches in Division Rivals mode.

Ad

All the players and icons listed in the article are available for exchange until October 23, 2025 (UTC).

Which players and icons can you obtain by completing the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 2 Shard exchanges?

21 talented players and celebrated icons of football are up for exchange in the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 2 Shard exchanges. They have a minimum overall rating of 110, which makes them ideal for your Ultimate Team.

Ad

Trending

Snippet showing all available players and icons for the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 2 Shard exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the players and icons that you can get by completing the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 2 Shard exchanges:

Ad

113 OVR CAM - Diego Maradona - 1,500 Shards

113 OVR RW - Samuel Eto'o - 1,500 Shards

113 OVR ST - Zlatan Ibrahimović - 1,250 Shards

113 OVR RB - Lilian Thuram - 1,250 Shards

113 OVR ST - Marco Van Basten - 1,250 Shards

112 OVR CM - Socrates - 1,000 Shards

112 OVR CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 800 Shards

112 OVR ST - Viktor Gyokeres - 800 Shards

112 OVR LW - Luis Diaz - 800 Shards

112 OVR CB - Carles Puyol - 650 Shards

111 OVR ST - Victor Osimhen - 600 Shards

111 OVR LB - Federico Dimarco - 450 Shards

111 OVR CB - Jonathan Tah - 450 Shards

111 OVR LW - Kenan Yildiz - 450 Shards

111 OVR GK - Vanja Milinkovic-Savic - 300 Shards

110 OVR GK - Yann Sommer - 300 Shards

110 OVR RW - Brennan Johnson - 200 Shards

110 OVR CB - Illia Zabarnyi - 200 Shards

110 OVR LB - Alvaro Carreras - 200 Shards

110 OVR RW - Bryan Mbeumo - 200 Shards

112 OVR CAM - Malik Tillman - 200 Shards

Ad

Also read: All introduced EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo players and legends

The Shards required for the exchanges can be acquired by completing general exchanges and various missions in the 2nd Anniversary promo chapters. However, it is recommended to spend the Shards wisely, as EA Sports will also introduce many new players and icons in the forthcoming weeks.

Check out more of our coverage on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More