All introduced EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo players and legends

To celebrate the recently hosted 2025 edition of the Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo cards. Winners, nominees, and star performers feature in the list of introduced players. Several legends and former Ballon d'Or winners have also been introduced to add more fervor to the promo.Their introduction has sparked excitement among gamers who have been logging in daily in search of new content.Which players have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo?The best performers from the 2024/25 season made it to the nomination list in the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony. While Ousmane Dembele won the prestigious award, Lamine Yamal came a close second. Both players and many other great performers have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo.Here's a look at all the modern-day players available in the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo:113 RW - Ousmane Dembele112 RW - Lamine Yamal111 LW - Vinicius Jr.111 ST - Kylian Mbappe111 RW - Mohamed Salah111 CM - Vitinha110 LW - Desire Doue110 LW - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia109 LB - Nuno Mendes109 RM - Cole Palmer109 GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma108 ST - Viktor Gyokeres107 CAM - Isco107 LW - Nico Williams106 ST - Gerard Moreno106 CM - Koke106 ST - Alexis SanchezAlso read: EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored.Which former winners have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo?A total of 11 legends and former Ballon d'Or winners have also been added in the new promo. With 111 or higher overall ratings, they are excellent options for your Ultimate Team. Here's a look at all the former winners who have been featured in the Ballon d'Or 2025 promo.113 ST - Eusebio113 CAM - Roberto Baggio113 GK - Lev Yashin113 CAM - Bobby Charlton112 LM - Pavel Nedved112 RW - George Best112 RW - Luis Figo112 CAM - Ricardo Kaka112 ST - Andriy Shevchenko112 LW - Rivaldo111 CB - Fabio CannavaroYou can acquire the players and legends mentioned above by opening Ballon d'Or 2025 Store packs using FC Points, Coins, and Gems. Meanwhile, some players can also be obtained by completing exchanges.