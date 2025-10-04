  • home icon
All introduced EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo players and legends

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Oct 04, 2025 13:53 GMT
The EA FC Mobile Ballon d
The EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo lets you earn high OVR cards (Image via EA Sports)

To celebrate the recently hosted 2025 edition of the Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony, EA Sports has introduced the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo cards. Winners, nominees, and star performers feature in the list of introduced players. Several legends and former Ballon d'Or winners have also been introduced to add more fervor to the promo.

Their introduction has sparked excitement among gamers who have been logging in daily in search of new content.

Which players have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo?

The best performers from the 2024/25 season made it to the nomination list in the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony. While Ousmane Dembele won the prestigious award, Lamine Yamal came a close second. Both players and many other great performers have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo.

Here's a look at all the modern-day players available in the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo:

  • 113 RW - Ousmane Dembele
  • 112 RW - Lamine Yamal
  • 111 LW - Vinicius Jr.
  • 111 ST - Kylian Mbappe
  • 111 RW - Mohamed Salah
  • 111 CM - Vitinha
  • 110 LW - Desire Doue
  • 110 LW - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
  • 109 LB - Nuno Mendes
  • 109 RM - Cole Palmer
  • 109 GK - Gianluigi Donnarumma
  • 108 ST - Viktor Gyokeres
  • 107 CAM - Isco
  • 107 LW - Nico Williams
  • 106 ST - Gerard Moreno
  • 106 CM - Koke
  • 106 ST - Alexis Sanchez
Which former winners have been introduced in the EA FC Mobile Ballon d'Or 2025 promo?

A total of 11 legends and former Ballon d'Or winners have also been added in the new promo. With 111 or higher overall ratings, they are excellent options for your Ultimate Team.

Here's a look at all the former winners who have been featured in the Ballon d'Or 2025 promo.

  • 113 ST - Eusebio
  • 113 CAM - Roberto Baggio
  • 113 GK - Lev Yashin
  • 113 CAM - Bobby Charlton
  • 112 LM - Pavel Nedved
  • 112 RW - George Best
  • 112 RW - Luis Figo
  • 112 CAM - Ricardo Kaka
  • 112 ST - Andriy Shevchenko
  • 112 LW - Rivaldo
  • 111 CB - Fabio Cannavaro

You can acquire the players and legends mentioned above by opening Ballon d'Or 2025 Store packs using FC Points, Coins, and Gems. Meanwhile, some players can also be obtained by completing exchanges.

