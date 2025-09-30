EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

Building on the success of the 2nd Anniversary promo, EA Sports has introduced EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges. The exchanges require you to exchange the accumulated 2nd Anniversary promo shards in the Gallery chapter and obtain players of your choice for free. In Week 1, several star modern-day players and legends of the sport are available for exchange.

Ad

This article lists all the Week 1 players for the 2nd Anniversary promo (along with their required Shards). The players will be available for exchange until October 23, 2025 UTC.

Which players are available in the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges?

19 high-rated legends and modern-day players have been listed in the Gallery chapter and are available for the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges.

Ad

Trending

Snippet showing the players' list for EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the available players for EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges:

Ad

113 OVR LW - Ronaldinho - 1,500 Shards

113 OVR CB - Lucio - 1,500 Shards

113 OVR CAM - Jude Bellingham - 1,250 Shards

113 OVR CM - Patrick Vieira - 1,250 Shards

113 OVR CM - Toni Kroos - 1,000 Shards

112 OVR LB - Theo Hernandez - 1,200 Shards

112 OVR RW - Cha Bum Kun - 1,000 Shards

112 OVR GK - Alisson Becker - 1,000 Shards

112 OVR CDM - Emmanuel Petit - 800 Shards

112 OVR CAM - Jamal Musiala - 800 Shards

111 OVR RB - Kyle Walker - 800 Shards

111 OVR LW - Jack Grealish - 450 Shards

111 OVR RM - Freddie Ljunberg - 450 Shards

111 CAM - Joe Cole - 300 Shards

110 OVR RM - Federico Chiesa - 300 Shards

110 OVR CDM - Joao Palhinha - 200 Shards

110 OVR CB - Sam Beukema - 200 Shards

110 OVR ST - Olivier Giroud - 200 Shards

110 OVR LW - Thiago Almada - 200 Shards

Ad

Also read: EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass: Price, rewards, and how to earn pass credits.

You can obtain the required Shards by completing the available tasks and missions in the 2nd Anniversary promo chapters. You can also get them by levelling up in the new Star Pass.

Check out more of our coverage on EA FC Mobile:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More