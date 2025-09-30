EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored

Building on the success of the 2nd Anniversary promo, EA Sports has introduced EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges. The exchanges require you to exchange the accumulated 2nd Anniversary promo shards in the Gallery chapter and obtain players of your choice for free. In Week 1, several star modern-day players and legends of the sport are available for exchange.
This article lists all the Week 1 players for the 2nd Anniversary promo (along with their required Shards). The players will be available for exchange until October 23, 2025 UTC.
Which players are available in the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges?
19 high-rated legends and modern-day players have been listed in the Gallery chapter and are available for the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here's a look at all the available players for EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Week 1 Shards exchanges:
- 113 OVR LW - Ronaldinho - 1,500 Shards
- 113 OVR CB - Lucio - 1,500 Shards
- 113 OVR CAM - Jude Bellingham - 1,250 Shards
- 113 OVR CM - Patrick Vieira - 1,250 Shards
- 113 OVR CM - Toni Kroos - 1,000 Shards
- 112 OVR LB - Theo Hernandez - 1,200 Shards
- 112 OVR RW - Cha Bum Kun - 1,000 Shards
- 112 OVR GK - Alisson Becker - 1,000 Shards
- 112 OVR CDM - Emmanuel Petit - 800 Shards
- 112 OVR CAM - Jamal Musiala - 800 Shards
- 111 OVR RB - Kyle Walker - 800 Shards
- 111 OVR LW - Jack Grealish - 450 Shards
- 111 OVR RM - Freddie Ljunberg - 450 Shards
- 111 CAM - Joe Cole - 300 Shards
- 110 OVR RM - Federico Chiesa - 300 Shards
- 110 OVR CDM - Joao Palhinha - 200 Shards
- 110 OVR CB - Sam Beukema - 200 Shards
- 110 OVR ST - Olivier Giroud - 200 Shards
- 110 OVR LW - Thiago Almada - 200 Shards
Also read: EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass: Price, rewards, and how to earn pass credits.
You can obtain the required Shards by completing the available tasks and missions in the 2nd Anniversary promo chapters. You can also get them by levelling up in the new Star Pass.
Check out more of our coverage on EA FC Mobile:
- EA FC Mobile server maintenance (September 2025): When will the servers be back?
- EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary Icons and players
- EA FC Mobile 26 update patch notes: All fixes and improvements explored