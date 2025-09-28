EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass: Price, rewards, and how to earn pass credits

EA Sports recently introduced the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass to celebrate the title's second anniversary. It has introduced several new items and player cards, and has successfully replaced the Captains Star Pass. The EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass will be available until October 23, 2025 UTC, giving you plenty of time to rank up and collect the rewards.

The article lists all the rewards in the Premium and the Free section of the 2nd Anniversary Star Pass, helping you make an informed decision before purchasing the pass.

EA FC 2nd Anniversary Star Pass price and offered rewards explored

The EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass is available in three variants - Premium, Premium Plus, and Free. While the Premium Pass offers great rewards, the Free Pass offers a few rewards too. Meanwhile, the Premium Plus provides get an advantage of 20+ levels and helps you get Premium rewards quickly.

Based on your country, the Premium Pass is priced between $9.99 and $12.99, and the Premium Plus Pass is priced between $14.99 and $19.99.

Snippet showing EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass rewards (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the rewards available in the Premium section of the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass:

Rank 1: 104 OVR LB Bixente Lizarazu (Winter Wonders edition)

104 OVR LB Bixente Lizarazu (Winter Wonders edition) Rank 2, 40, and 45: 100 Rank up Points

100 Rank up Points Rank 3, 21, 34, and 46: Coins

Coins Rank 4 and 16: 400 Gems

400 Gems Rank 5: 2nd Anniversary Logo (Premium)

2nd Anniversary Logo (Premium) Rank 6, 18, 33, and 52: 100 Training Transfer Points

100 Training Transfer Points Rank 7, 28, 32, and 36: 200 Gems

200 Gems Rank 8, 23, and 39: Pass level increases by 5

Pass level increases by 5 Rank 9, 31, 41, and 54: Coin Packs

Coin Packs Rank 10: 200 Rank up Points

200 Rank up Points Rank 11, 14, 17, 26, 42, 44, 47, 53, and 56: Random Base Players

Random Base Players Rank 12, 22, 24, and 48: 30 2nd Anniversary Shards

30 2nd Anniversary Shards Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 45, 49, and 57: 20 Pass Points

20 Pass Points Rank 20: 103 OVR RB Cafu (Captains edition)

103 OVR RB Cafu (Captains edition) Rank 30: 108 OVR CB Eric Dier (2nd Anniversary edition)

108 OVR CB Eric Dier (2nd Anniversary edition) Rank 43: 104 OVR ST Carlos Tevez (2nd Anniversary edition)

104 OVR ST Carlos Tevez (2nd Anniversary edition) Rank 50: 115 OVR ST Pele (Highlight player)

115 OVR ST Pele (Highlight player) Rank 53: 2nd Anniversary Theme

2nd Anniversary Theme Rank 58: 60 2nd Anniversary Shards

EA Sports has offered some free rewards for Free-to-play users. Here's a look at all the rewards available in the free section of the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass:

Rank 2, 8, 9, 11, 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 39, 41, 42, 44, 47, 51, 53, and 56 : Random Base players (Bronze)

: Random Base players (Bronze) Rank 3, 21, 34, and 46: Coins

Coins Rank 4, 16, 45, 45, 50, and 55: 300 Gems

300 Gems Rank 5: 2nd Anniversary Logo (Normal)

2nd Anniversary Logo (Normal) Rank 6, 18, 33, and 52: 50 Training Transfer Points

50 Training Transfer Points Rank 7, 28, 32, 36, and 59: 100 Gems

100 Gems Rank 10 and 25: 100 Rank up Points

100 Rank up Points Rank 12, 24, 48, and 58: 10 2nd Anniversary Shards

10 2nd Anniversary Shards Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49, and 57: 10 Pass Points

10 Pass Points Rank 15, 17, 35, and 40: Star Shield x1

Star Shield x1 Rank 19, 31, 43, and 54: Coin Packs

Coin Packs Rank 60: A random 105-113 OVR 2nd Anniversary Player

Also read: EA FC Mobile server maintenance (September 2025): When will the servers be back?

How can you earn EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass Credits?

Like the last few passes, collecting Pass Credits for the EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Pass is easy. To do this, you must complete the Daily Tasks available in the Activities section.

Every day, you are required to log in, play matches or skill games, and open store packs to get 300 EA FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Star Pass Credits for free. You can also earn additional Star Pass Credits from the Weekly Tasks section, which can be unlocked if you complete the Daily Tasks on all days.

