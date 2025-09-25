EA FC Mobile 26 update patch notes: All fixes and improvements explored

A few hours ago, EA Sports released the EA FC Mobile 26 update patch notes via a tweet on the title's official X handle. The latest version of the popular mobile game was launched today (September 25, 2025) following a long server maintenance break. It has brought various fixes and improvements in different aspects of the title. This article covers all the details of the EA FC Mobile 26 patch, enabling you to learn about the new additions and changes before you return to kicking the ball in-game.What are the major fixes and improvements mentioned in the EA FC Mobile 26 patch notes?Here's a look at all the major fixes and improvements mentioned in the EA FC Mobile 26 patch notes:Gameplay ImprovementsKickoff Rush: Defenders now react faster, reducing easy goals right after kickoff. Long balls still work in the right situations, but attributes, speed mismatches, and positioning play a bigger part.Through Passes: Lofted passes are now more accurate when played by high-attribute passers, but harder to pull off at longer distances.Crossing &amp; Headers: Cross accuracy depends more on attributes and defensive pressure, while headers reward positioning, timing, and jumping ability.Referees: Small bumps are no longer auto-fouls. Referees are now better at letting the game flow without cheap free kicks.New FormationsSeven new formations have been added to the Head-to-Head, VS Attack, and Manager Mode in EA FC Mobile 26. These include popular formations like 4-2-1-3, 4-1-3-2, and 3-4-2-1.Match PresentationNew menus, HUD, and scoreboards.Updated pre-match and post-match cutscenes.More camera angles for immersive gameplay.Revamped Matchmaking Lobby: See your captain and your opponent’s before kickoff, select kits to avoid clashes, and enjoy new walkout sequences.Team BadgeA new feature, Team Badge, has been added to EA FC Mobile 26. You can earn and equip Team Badges to boost attributes for all players in your lineup. To do this, you must fill badge slots according to your playstyle and earn rewards for completing collections.Rank Up ImprovementsNew Rank Up Currency replaces old Rank Up Items.Training Levels are now separate from Rank Ups, so you can train players to Level 30 without needing Gold Rank.More flexibility in squad building for H2H, VS Attack, or Manager Mode.Star Heads &amp; CelebrationsOver 100 new Star Heads added, improving player likenesses.Endrick’s signature handshake celebration.Commentary &amp; AudioNew Turkish and Polish commentary teams.Updated sound effects and music for events and match flow.Other UpdatesPlayer Compare tool for side-by-side stat comparisons.Improved FCMTV streaming with full-screen support and varied rewards.Also Read: EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary Icons and playersWhat are the other notable fixes and improvements introduced in EA FC Mobile 26?Many other fixes and improvements will also be introduced in EA FC Mobile 26. Here's a look at them:Manager ModeImproved tactic management automatically resets any saved tactics when entering a Manager Mode match.Improved halftime behaviour for switching pitch logo sides in Manager Mode.Improved match setup to ensure the display of tactic name when starting a Manager Mode match.Locker RoomImproved 3D player rendering to prevent faces from turning dark when zooming in and out.Improved Locker Room stability to save rapid changes.Improved Locker Room defaults to prevent auto-selection of multiple balls when entering.Improved avatar display so that Appearance and Number settings correctly show when the Away kit is selected as the Home kit.Improved kit number assignment so the 3D avatar updates correctly when selecting an occupied number.Improved Locker Room performance to reduce lag when scrolling through the ball list.Division RivalsImproved rank adjustments so players are relegated by 5 ranks instead of 10 after the season reset.Improved profile accuracy for users to see the correct DR current season division.VSA / H2HImproved UI consistency by ensuring the Division Cup image displays correctly in H2H.Gameplay / UIImproved crest placement so that both devices no longer display team crests in the same pitch position during friendly matches.Improved HUD consistency by restoring the pitch score overlay during gameplay.Improved match intro visuals so that team lineups are positioned correctly in Scouting Camp.LeaguesImproved history tracking, which shows accurate data while viewing your own history from another account.Trade MarketImproved text display restricts values over nine digits from overlapping on the claim screen.Skill GamesImproved HUD visuals so the green mask no longer appears on the score counter in the 3-star skill game.With multiple fixes and improvements introduced in EA FC Mobile 26, EA Sports will likely hope that many new players will try out the latest version.