EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary Icons and players

In an official X post, a few hours ago, EA Sports announced several EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary Icons and players. The announced list features 23 high-rated cards (14 present-day players and nine Icons) that will be the main attraction of the Second Anniversary promo. The cards will be introduced following the completion of the server maintenance today (September 25, 2025), around 5:00 am UTC.The announcement has sparked a massive buzz among the global player base, who have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on new cards.Which Icons will be available in the EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary promo?Nine high-rated Icons have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary promo. The Icons will be available in the Gallery chapter, Store, Market, and in the Player Exchanges section. Here's a look at all the announced Second Anniversary Icons:113 LW - Ronaldinho113 CM - Toni Kroos113 CM - Patrick Vieira113 CB - Lucio112 CDM - Emmanuel Petit112 RW - Cha Bum Kun111 ST - Pele111 CAM - Joe Cole111 RM - Freddie LjunbergAlso Read: EA FC Mobile server maintenance (September 25, 2025): When will the servers be back?Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary players?As mentioned, 14 players from the present generation will feature in the Second Anniversary promo. Here's a look at all the announced modern-day players who will be available in the Second Anniversary promo:113 CAM - Jude Bellingham112 CAM - Jamal Musiala112 LB - Theo Hernandez112 GK - Alisson Becker111 RB - Kyle Walker111 LW - Jack Grealish110 RM - Federico Chiesa110 CDM - Joao Palhinha110 CB - Sam Beukema109 ST - Jonathan David109 ST - Mateo Retegui109 LM - Kingsley Coman109 ST - Santiago Gimenez109 CM - Niccolo PisilliIf you wish to get any of the announced Icons or players for free, you must grind every day and complete the missions available in the EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary promo chapters. This will help you obtain Second Anniversary Shards, which can be exchanged in the Gallery chapter for players of your choice. Meanwhile, if you are a veteran gamer, you can also use the Market Pick Tokens feature and claim any Second Anniversary player or Icon for free.