EA Sports announces EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary Icons and players

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Sep 25, 2025 04:24 GMT
Many new Icons and players will feature in the EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary promo (Image via EA Sports)
Many new Icons and players will feature in the EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary promo (Image via EA Sports)

In an official X post, a few hours ago, EA Sports announced several EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary Icons and players. The announced list features 23 high-rated cards (14 present-day players and nine Icons) that will be the main attraction of the Second Anniversary promo. The cards will be introduced following the completion of the server maintenance today (September 25, 2025), around 5:00 am UTC.

The announcement has sparked a massive buzz among the global player base, who have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on new cards.

Which Icons will be available in the EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary promo?

Nine high-rated Icons have been announced for the EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary promo. The Icons will be available in the Gallery chapter, Store, Market, and in the Player Exchanges section.

Here's a look at all the announced Second Anniversary Icons:

  • 113 LW - Ronaldinho
  • 113 CM - Toni Kroos
  • 113 CM - Patrick Vieira
  • 113 CB - Lucio
  • 112 CDM - Emmanuel Petit
  • 112 RW - Cha Bum Kun
  • 111 ST - Pele
  • 111 CAM - Joe Cole
  • 111 RM - Freddie Ljunberg

Who are the announced EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary players?

As mentioned, 14 players from the present generation will feature in the Second Anniversary promo.

Here's a look at all the announced modern-day players who will be available in the Second Anniversary promo:

  • 113 CAM - Jude Bellingham
  • 112 CAM - Jamal Musiala
  • 112 LB - Theo Hernandez
  • 112 GK - Alisson Becker
  • 111 RB - Kyle Walker
  • 111 LW - Jack Grealish
  • 110 RM - Federico Chiesa
  • 110 CDM - Joao Palhinha
  • 110 CB - Sam Beukema
  • 109 ST - Jonathan David
  • 109 ST - Mateo Retegui
  • 109 LM - Kingsley Coman
  • 109 ST - Santiago Gimenez
  • 109 CM - Niccolo Pisilli
If you wish to get any of the announced Icons or players for free, you must grind every day and complete the missions available in the EA FC Mobile Second Anniversary promo chapters. This will help you obtain Second Anniversary Shards, which can be exchanged in the Gallery chapter for players of your choice.

Meanwhile, if you are a veteran gamer, you can also use the Market Pick Tokens feature and claim any Second Anniversary player or Icon for free.

