EA FC Mobile server maintenance (September 25, 2025): When will the servers be back?

Based on the recent announcements on the game's official X handle, EA Sports has started the EA FC Mobile server maintenance today (September 25, 2025) at 01:00 am UTC. The servers have been taken offline to introduce the long-awaited EA FC Mobile 26 update and the Second Anniversary promo and items for an enhanced virtual football gaming experience.The announcements mention that players across the globe will be unable to access the game until the server maintenance ends. While players await the new update to arrive in-game, they will be rewarded handsomely once the in-game servers are back online. When will the EA FC Mobile servers go back online?As mentioned, the EA FC Mobile servers are currently down for maintenance. It went offline at 01:00 am UTC/ 6:30 am IST/ 6:00 pm PT (September 24, 2025). This prevents you from playing the title, and a prompted message on the start screen urges you to patiently wait for the new update to arrive in-game.In-game message showing the maintenance downtime on September 25, 2025 (Image via EA Sports)Based on the in-game message and the announcement on X, the servers will be offline for an estimated time of four hours. This indicates that the servers will go back online in the following timelines:5:00 am UTC10:30 am IST10 pm PT (September 24, 2025).The EA FC Mobile 26 update will feature a redesigned look and bring along the following features:Second Anniversary eventTeam BadgeGameplay Improvements Matchmaking LobbyNo reset in Ultimate TeamsAlso Read: EA FC Mobile Limited Beta 2025: How to join and new features explored.Those who log into the game after the arrival of the new update will be rewarded with lucrative items. These include a 105 OVR CAM Cole Palmer (Second Anniversary variant) card, new Rank-up Points, Second Anniversary Shards, and a Second Anniversary Pack. With so much up for grabs, users and football gaming enthusiasts will be hoping for the resumption of online services as soon as possible.Meanwhile, as players await the servers to come back online, they can head over to the game's official YouTube channel and catch the livestream on the new update hosted by renowned EA officials Antwan and Tak. Check out more of our coverage on FC Mobile:EA Sports introduces FC Mobile Captains Week 3 Icons and playersFC Mobile Captains Shards exchanges: All players and their required Shards explored