"Although we couldn't win, we had a great run": K9 Esports' Beast on their Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 performance (Exclusive)

The Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 LAN finals concluded a few hours ago in Noida, India. While Gods Reign won the tournament by a few points, K9 Esports won hearts, as they finished second after a great show on Day 3. Slug, Beast, NinjaBoi, and Omega staged a brilliant comeback and accumulated many points to finish second on the podium after a lowly eighth-position finish on Day 2.

Going forward, Beast and K9 Esports aim to carry their great form in future official and unofficial BGMI esports tournaments. We had the opportunity to speak with the former on the team's experience.

K9 Esports' Beast discusses the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 experience

Sportskeeda recently had the opportunity to speak with Beast from K9 Esports, who shared his experience of playing in the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6. Here are excerpts from the interview.

Q. The Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6 has been one of the most exciting tournaments in BGMI esports history. How was your experience?

Beast: It has been a great experience. People were excited about having such a tough lobby with teams like Soul, GodLike Esports, and VXT. We didn't expect a podium finish before the start of the matches today. However, we kept on grinding and that 30-point match immensely helped us. Although we couldn't win, we had a great run.

Q. Coming from a different team, Omega has been a great leader. What are the changes that the team (along with the IGL) has made for such consistent performances?

Beast: Omega is a great BGMI esports IGL. We have been playing together for a few weeks now, but we were facing sync issues before. However, the tournament helped us understand how Omega wants us to play. Hopefully, in BGIS 2025, we can showcase significant performances.

Q. Slug has been one of the best-performing youngsters for a long time now. He has proved himself again in this tournament. Any words on him?

Beast: Slug is a cool guy. Although he has fun, he stays focused when he plays BGMI. You must have seen his 1v4 clutch against Revenant X Spark. Together, we were playing well.

Q. Although there was a setback in the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6, BGIS 2025 will begin soon. How are your preparations for the official tournament?

Beast: We have understood how to play together. All four teammates are playing in sync now. When we played with Mavi in the last BGIS, we finished second. Hopefully, we will win the trophy in BGIS 2025.

Q. What will your message be to the BGMI esports fans who kept on supporting you throughout the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6?

Beast: To the fans, thank you for your love and support. Keep supporting us. We will try to win the BGIS 2025 trophy.

Currently in good form, it remains to be seen how Beast and K9 Esports perform in the forthcoming BGIS 2025.

