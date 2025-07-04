Aniplex and JoyCity announce new Resident Evil mobile game

A few hours ago, a new Resident Evil mobile game, Resident Evil Survival Unit for iPhone and Android, was announced. Based on the announcement, the upcoming title "is a real-time strategy game," built in "close collaboration with Capcom to ensure authenticity and quality." The genre hints at its potential to join other titles from the franchise, including Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City.

The announcement of a new Resident Evil mobile game has garnered massive buzz amongst millions of mobile gaming enthusiasts and franchise fans.

What do we know so far about the upcoming Resident Evil mobile game, Resident Evil Survival Unit?

Based on an accompanying press release, Resident Evil Survival Unit will provide a fresh take on the popular franchise. It "reimagines the survival horror universe as a real-time strategy experience optimized for mobile platforms, iOS and Android." The title is designed to appeal to both new players and veterans.

As of now, it is known that the forthcoming real-time strategic title, Resident Evil Survival Unit, will release in Japan, South Korea, North America, Europe, and Asia. It will be published by a renowned anime company, Aniplex (a subsidiary of Sony).

Additional details about the upcoming Resident Evil mobile game will be revealed in a forthcoming online showcase.

Snippet showing the countdown for the Resident Evil Survival Unit online event (Image via Aniplex and JoyCity)

The online event will be hosted on the following dates and timings:

For UTC: 10:00 PM on Thursday, July 10, 2025 .

. For JST: 7:00 AM on Friday, July 11, 2025.

For PDT/CDT/EDT: 3:00 PM/5:00 PM/6:00 PM on Thursday, July 10, 2025, respectively.

Enthusiasts worldwide can watch the event live during the mentioned timeline on the title's official website and the official YouTube channel. The developers have opened the pre-registration for viewing on the official website.

With a new genre announced, it remains to be seen if Aniplex and JoyCity can live up to fan expectations with the release of Resident Evil Survival Unit. Fans are recommended to catch the livestream and follow the title's official website and social media handles for further information.

