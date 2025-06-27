When does Resident Evil Requiem take place? Timeline and chronological order explored 

Resident Evil Requiem presents the next chapter in the beloved survival horror franchise from Capcom, but this time, things are a little different. As the latest series entry, players will step into the shoes of new protagonist Grace Ashcroft and face off against new threats after returning to Raccoon City. With past series entries also revolving around the ill-fated fictional city, fans may be excited to know what's in store, including where the game fits into the timeline.

Read on to know everything about the events surrounding Resident Evil Requiem, including the timeline and series chronological order.

Where is Resident Evil Requiem set in the franchise timeline?

Return to Raccoon City long after its destruction in Resident Evil 2 & 3 (Image via Capcom)

Interestingly, the game is set in the modern-day era, long after the events of past games. Official confirmation from Capcom specifically puts it 30 years after the bombing of Raccoon City in Resident Evil 2 & 3. Since both PS1 era games are canonically set in the late 1990s, this means Resident Evil Requiem takes place sometime around 2028-2029.

This makes it the most recent main game entry in the Resident Evil timeline, after Resident Evil Village but before the events of its DLC "Shadows of Rose", which takes place much later, in the year 2037. Here is the full timeline of all mainline games in chronological order:

Resident Evil 0 (1998)

Resident Evil (1998)

Resident Evil 2 (1998)

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1998)

Resident Evil CODE: Veronica (1998)

Resident Evil 4 (2004)

Resident Evil Revelations (2005)

Resident Evil 5 (2009)

Resident Evil Revelations 2 (2011)

Resident Evil 6 (2012-2013)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

Resident Evil Village (2021)

Resident Evil Requiem (2028)

What is Resident Evil: Requiem about?

Unravel new mystery threads as Grace (Image via Capcom)

As an FBI agent, Grace Ashcroft must investigate a series of mysterious events surrounding the ruins of Raccoon City. Contrasting with past series protagonists like the courageous Leon Kennedy and the rugged Chris Redfield, Grace is nowhere as hardened or experienced. This should make for a fresh experience as both the heroine and players face and flee from all-new horrors.

With Capcom also showcasing gameplay from Wrenwood Hotel, Grace may be returning to the site of the location where her mother, Alyssa Ashcroft, was murdered eight years before Resident Evil Requiem takes place, i.e., in 2020. With Alyssa being a playable character in the spin-off game Resident Evil Outbreak, also set during Resident Evil 2 & 3, the latest series chapter may be looking to tie several series loose ends.

Resident Evil Requiem is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

