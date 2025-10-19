Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals: All 12 qualified players, dates, and prize pool distribution

The Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals is scheduled from October 31 to November 2 in Atlanta, USA. It will be organised at the Georgia World Congress Center. A total of 12 players from around the globe will fight in the prestigious contest for a whopping prize pool of $500,000. The champions will take home a cash prize of $200,000.
The Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals will take place in the Double Elimination bracket. Except the UB Final, LB Final, and Grand Final, all matches will be played in the Bo3 format. The UB Final, LB Final, and Grand Final will be held in the Bo5 format.
Four players have been selected from the Golden Ticket events. Six players have been chosen from the CRL Leaderboard. One player each from the Last Chance Qualifier and the China Tie-In event have qualified for the Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Qualified players for Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals
Here are the 12 players who will fight in the Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals:
- Ian77 (Dragon League Gold Edition)
- Mohamed Light (Calalas Cup Gold Edition)
- Adriel (GKR Leagues Gold Edition)
- Pedro (Stats Royale Gold Edition)
- Sub (CRL Leaderboard)
- Khazardy (CRL Leaderboard)
- Mugi (CRL Leaderboard)
- Lucas (CRL Leaderboard)
- SandBox (CRL Leaderboard)
- Xopxsam (CRL Leaderboard)
- Vitor (Last Chance Qualifier)
- Bianjiang Shouwei (China Tie-In Event)
Prize pool distribution
- 1st Place - $200,000
- 2nd Place - $100,000
- 3rd Place - $50,000
- 4th Place - $40,000
- 5th Place - $20,000
- 6th Place - $20,000
- 7th Place - $15,000
- 8th Place - $15,000
- 9th Place - $10,000
- 10th Place - $10,000
- 11th Place - $10,000
- 12th Place - $10,000
Mohamed Light from Egypt was the winner of the Clash Royale League 2024 World Finals. The veteran player has been performing well for the past five years. He clinched the World Finals title in 2022, and will also be one to the top contenders for the 2025 title. He emerged as the star performer in the Calalas Cup Gold Finals and made it to the upcoming World Finals.
Brazilian stars Lucas, Sub, and Pedro were third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, in the 2024 edition of the event. These three players have also secured their spots in the World Finals 2025.
Mugi from Japan has won the CRL World Finals in 2021 and 2023. The Clash Royale star had failed to qualify for the 2024 edition, but bounced back this year and made it to the World Finals. He will be aiming to win his third global title.