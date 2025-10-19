  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals: All 12 qualified players, dates, and prize pool distribution

Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals: All 12 qualified players, dates, and prize pool distribution

By Gametube
Published Oct 19, 2025 07:25 GMT
CRL 2025 World Finals begins on October 31 (Image via Clash Royale website)
CRL 2025 World Finals begins on October 31 (Image via Clash Royale website)

The Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals is scheduled from October 31 to November 2 in Atlanta, USA. It will be organised at the Georgia World Congress Center. A total of 12 players from around the globe will fight in the prestigious contest for a whopping prize pool of $500,000. The champions will take home a cash prize of $200,000.

Ad

The Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals will take place in the Double Elimination bracket. Except the UB Final, LB Final, and Grand Final, all matches will be played in the Bo3 format. The UB Final, LB Final, and Grand Final will be held in the Bo5 format.

Four players have been selected from the Golden Ticket events. Six players have been chosen from the CRL Leaderboard. One player each from the Last Chance Qualifier and the China Tie-In event have qualified for the Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Qualified players for Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals

12 players will contest in CRL World Finals 2025 (Image via Clash Royale website )
12 players will contest in CRL World Finals 2025 (Image via Clash Royale website )

Here are the 12 players who will fight in the Clash Royale League 2025 World Finals:

Ad
  1. Ian77 (Dragon League Gold Edition)
  2. Mohamed Light (Calalas Cup Gold Edition)
  3. Adriel (GKR Leagues Gold Edition)
  4. Pedro (Stats Royale Gold Edition)
  5. Sub (CRL Leaderboard)
  6. Khazardy (CRL Leaderboard)
  7. Mugi (CRL Leaderboard)
  8. Lucas (CRL Leaderboard)
  9. SandBox (CRL Leaderboard)
  10. Xopxsam (CRL Leaderboard)
  11. Vitor (Last Chance Qualifier)
  12. Bianjiang Shouwei (China Tie-In Event)

Prize pool distribution

  • 1st Place - $200,000
  • 2nd Place - $100,000
  • 3rd Place - $50,000
  • 4th Place - $40,000
  • 5th Place - $20,000
  • 6th Place - $20,000
  • 7th Place - $15,000
  • 8th Place - $15,000
  • 9th Place - $10,000
  • 10th Place - $10,000
  • 11th Place - $10,000
  • 12th Place - $10,000
Ad

Mohamed Light from Egypt was the winner of the Clash Royale League 2024 World Finals. The veteran player has been performing well for the past five years. He clinched the World Finals title in 2022, and will also be one to the top contenders for the 2025 title. He emerged as the star performer in the Calalas Cup Gold Finals and made it to the upcoming World Finals.

Brazilian stars Lucas, Sub, and Pedro were third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, in the 2024 edition of the event. These three players have also secured their spots in the World Finals 2025.

Mugi from Japan has won the CRL World Finals in 2021 and 2023. The Clash Royale star had failed to qualify for the 2024 edition, but bounced back this year and made it to the World Finals. He will be aiming to win his third global title.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications