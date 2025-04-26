  • home icon
Clash Royale League 2025: Everything you need to know

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Apr 26, 2025 23:59 IST
CRL is around the corner (Image via Supercell)
CRL is around the corner (Image via Supercell)

Supercell has announced the Clash Royale League 2025, wherein 12 players compete for the trophy, and the winner receives the title of 2025 CRL Champion. This year, players can expect the tournament to be hosted by four Community Organizations that will award four Golden and Silver Tickets as well as points to those who make it to the CRL Season Leaderboard.

Read on to learn about the Clash Royale League 2025 in more detail.

Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League 2025

Battle Format

  • All matches will be based on best-of-three (Bo3) Duels.
  • It's unclear if the Duels will follow the in-game format or a separate one.

Main Format

  • Participants can make it to the World Final slots via the Golden Tickets or the Point Leaderboard.
  • To climb up the Point Leaderboard or earn Golden Tickets, players must participate in the four Golden Ticket Events.
  • The best players of the year will receive an extra chance to win the Clash Royale League 2025 title.
World Finals Slot

The slots of 12 players are distributed as follows:

  • Four from events, one for each.
  • Six from the point leaderboard.
  • One from the LCQ.
  • One from a Chinese event.

Road to World Finals

  • Make it to the top 1,000 players of Path of Legends.
  • Compete in the event qualifier by earning points.
  • Compete in the event finals by earning points or Golden Tickets.
Other important requirements:

  • The participant must be at least 16 years old.
  • Reside in a country where Clash Royale is downloadable from the local app store.

Prize Distribution

  • Rank 1st: $15,000
  • Rank 2nd: $9,000
  • Rank 3rd: $7,000
  • Rank 4th: $5,000
  • Rank 5th - 6th: $3,000
  • Rank 7th - 8th: $2,000
  • Rank 9th - 12th: $1,000

Golden Ticket Distribution

The winner of each event in the Clash Royale League 2025 will receive a Golden Ticket. However, if the winner already has the ticket, it will be passed down to the runner-up.

Silver Ticket Distribution

A Silver Ticket is awarded to the runner-up of each event in the Clash Royale League 2025. However, if they already possess one, it will be passed down to the third runner-up.

Event Schedule

Event 1

  • PoL Season: June 2, 2025
  • Qualifier: June 7 to June 8, 2025
  • Finals: June 14 to June 15, 2025

Event 2

  • PoL Season: July 7, 2025
  • Qualifier: June 12 to June 13, 2025
  • Finals: June 19 to June 20, 2025

Event 3

  • PoL Season: August 4, 2025
  • Qualifier: August 9 to August 10, 2025
  • Finals: August 16 to August 17, 2025

Event 4

  • PoL Season: September 1, 2025
  • Qualifier: September 6 to September 7, 2025
  • Finals: September 13 to September 14, 2025

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
