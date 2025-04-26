Clash Royale League 2025: Everything you need to know

Supercell has announced the Clash Royale League 2025, wherein 12 players compete for the trophy, and the winner receives the title of 2025 CRL Champion. This year, players can expect the tournament to be hosted by four Community Organizations that will award four Golden and Silver Tickets as well as points to those who make it to the CRL Season Leaderboard.

Ad

Read on to learn about the Clash Royale League 2025 in more detail.

Also read: 5 best Clash Royale Super Cards

Everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Battle Format

All matches will be based on best-of-three (Bo3) Duels.

It's unclear if the Duels will follow the in-game format or a separate one.

Main Format

Participants can make it to the World Final slots via the Golden Tickets or the Point Leaderboard.

To climb up the Point Leaderboard or earn Golden Tickets, players must participate in the four Golden Ticket Events.

The best players of the year will receive an extra chance to win the Clash Royale League 2025 title.

Ad

World Finals Slot

The slots of 12 players are distributed as follows:

Four from events, one for each.

Six from the point leaderboard.

One from the LCQ.

One from a Chinese event.

Also read: Clash Royale Baby Goblins: Ability, stats, and more

Road to World Finals

Make it to the top 1,000 players of Path of Legends.

Compete in the event qualifier by earning points.

Compete in the event finals by earning points or Golden Tickets.

Ad

Other important requirements:

The participant must be at least 16 years old.

Reside in a country where Clash Royale is downloadable from the local app store.

Prize Distribution

Rank 1st: $15,000

Rank 2nd: $9,000

Rank 3rd: $7,000

Rank 4th: $5,000

Rank 5th - 6th: $3,000

Rank 7th - 8th: $2,000

Rank 9th - 12th: $1,000

Golden Ticket Distribution

Expand Tweet

Ad

The winner of each event in the Clash Royale League 2025 will receive a Golden Ticket. However, if the winner already has the ticket, it will be passed down to the runner-up.

Also read: 50 funny Clash Royale names in 2025

Silver Ticket Distribution

A Silver Ticket is awarded to the runner-up of each event in the Clash Royale League 2025. However, if they already possess one, it will be passed down to the third runner-up.

Ad

Event Schedule

Event 1

PoL Season: June 2, 2025

Qualifier: June 7 to June 8, 2025

Finals: June 14 to June 15, 2025

Event 2

PoL Season: July 7, 2025

Qualifier: June 12 to June 13, 2025

Finals: June 19 to June 20, 2025

Event 3

PoL Season: August 4, 2025

Qualifier: August 9 to August 10, 2025

Finals: August 16 to August 17, 2025

Event 4

PoL Season: September 1, 2025

Qualifier: September 6 to September 7, 2025

Finals: September 13 to September 14, 2025

Also read: Is Clash Royale worth playing in 2025?

More articles related to Clash Royale by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Himanshu Suryawanshi Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 650 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.



Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.



Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.



Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films. Know More