50 funny Clash Royale names in 2025

Players often choose funny Clash Royale names as they draw more attention than other usernames. But the problem is that the developer, Supercell, doesn't allow one monicker to be used by multiple gamers. Although this is done to maintain each player's unique in-game identity, it makes it difficult to acquire an alias that players desire.
But fret not, as this article lists some cool and funny names that players might find useful while creating a new profile in-game.
List of funny Clash Royale names in 2025
Here is a list of some funny Clash Royale names:
- Big Elixir Spender
- Hog Rider's Cousin
- Log Bait Noob
- Clash of Clowns
- Mega Minion Fanboy
- Prince Charming’s Horse
- Spawner Spam Lord
- Raged Barbarian
- Electro Wizard’s Dad
- Balloon Goes Boom
- Sparky Needs Buff
- Giant Skeleton’s Uncle
- Pekka in Pajamas
- Royal Hog Whisperer
- Goblin Barrel of Laughs
- Miner with a Shovel
- Golem but Faster
- X Bow No Skill
- Three Musketeers Too Expensive
- Lava Hound’s Dog Walker
- Inferno Tower is Broken
- Mirror My Mistakes
- Freeze My Opponent’s WiFi
- Battle Ram into a Wall
- Fisherman with No Fish
- Zap My Dreams
- Lumberjack Needs Coffee
- Elixir Collector IRL
- Rocket Cycle Me to Sleep
- Clanless and Hopeless
- Rage Quit Royale
- Night Witch Afraid of Dark
- Skeleton Army Payroll
- Bowler at the Bowling Alley
- Tornado Ruined My Day
- Dart Goblin Darts Away
- Cannon Cart Stuck in Traffic
- Fireball Missed Again
- Princess on a Budget
- Clash Cash Drainer
- Graveyard Shift Worker
- Elite Barbarians Too Elite
- Wall Breakers Broke My Heart
- Poison but No Cure
- Furnace Always on Fire
- Healer Needs Healing
- Ice Spirit No Chill
- Magic Archer Missed Again
- Tesla Hiding Underground
- Clash Royale is Life
Here are some funny Clash Royale names you might find useful while creating a new clan in-game:
- Clashoholics Anonymous
- No Skill Just Spam
- Hog Riders Assemble
- Log Bait and Switch
- Golem Takes a Year
- Pekka’s Pancake House
- Cycle Faster Noob
- Rage Quitters United
- 2.6 Mafia
- Mega Minion Fan Club
- Zap to the Future
- Elixir Debt Crisis
- Balloon Clown Squad
- X-Bowtox Injection
- Bridge Spam Brigade
Note that some Clash Royale names in this list could be in use already and, therefore, will be inaccessible. In such a case, add your personal touch, some symbols, or numerals to your chosen monicker.
If your device's keyboard doesn't have the symbols or fonts you wish to add to your username, turn to websites like Nickfinder.com or LingoJam.com.
