5 best Clash Royale Super Cards

The Clash Royale Super Cards Draft event is currently underway, allowing players to use Super Cards. These are special enhanced versions of preexisting in-game cards with higher stats and additional abilities. Moreover, they include completely new cards like the Wizard Trio, which combines three cards in one. With 12 Super Cards in the game, knowing which ones are the best to pick when drafting your deck for this event will benefit players significantly.

We list the five best Clash Royale Super Cards in the game, which are must-picks if you get them when drafting your deck.

Note: This list is in no particular order.

Best Clash Royale Super Cards

1) Super Magic Archer

Super Magic Archer is the best Super Card in the game (Image via Supercell)

Super Magic Archer is undoubtedly one of the best Super Cards in Clash Royale. This card lets you turn enemy troops into yours, which can turn the tables in your favor in certain scenarios. It can also convert secondary tower troops against opponents, who can do nothing but defeat the Super Magic Archer to regain control.

While this effect of converting enemy troops seems pretty imbalanced, the Super Magic Archer costs five mana (instead of four), having low HP and attack power as a trade-off. As such, his attacks deal less damage than other Clash Royale Super Cards, often struggling when facing multiple units simultaneously. Moreover, players can counter it by correctly positioning their troops.

2) Super Mini P.E.K.K.A

Super Mini P.E.K.K.A is one of the best Clash Royale Super Cards owing to its ridiculously high damage output. Since players can access this card in the Super Card draft event, it will be capped at Level 11 with damage of over 120,000 per hit. As such, the Super Mini P.E.K.K.A is a wrecking ball that can demolish any troop with just one hit, like defeating a Level 15 Golem with an HP of 7456 — the highest in Clash Royale.

Additionally, this troop can summon pancakes every five seconds that heals itself and other troops in its vicinity. As such, if the enemy decides to ignore this troop, it can heal itself and continue fighting.

However, the only downside is that it costs five elixirs instead of four like its standard version. Moreover, its HP has been slightly buffed by 200 in the Super variant. As such, taking down using aerial troops like Bats and Minions is still relatively easy.

3) Super Knight

Super Knight is one of the best defensive troops in this game (Image via Supercell)

The Super Knight is said to be one of the best Super Cards in Clash Royale because of his amazing damage-negating effect. When he's not attacking, all friendly troops (including himself) will only take one HP damage from all enemy attacks. As such, this can make the Super Knight and other troops an almost indestructible force to be reckoned with.

However, like other Clash Royale Super Cards, the Super Knight costs five elixir- two more than the standard’s three elixir cost. Moreover, his super effect only activates if he is attacking. As such, he can be taken down by long-range nemesis and spells when he’s not attacking. So, it's best to pair him with other horde units, like the Skeleton Army, Minion Horde, Bats, and Goblin Gang, and with bigger tank-like troops like the P.E.K.K.A and the Mega Knight.

4) Barbarian Launcher

The Clash Royale Barbarian Mortar shoots Barbarians instead of boulders (Image via Supercell)

While the Mortar is an impressive building troop that can directly target enemy towers and is positioned correctly, imagine what would happen if it shoots Barbarians instead of boulders. The effect is what this card is all about.

The Barbarian Launcher makes this list of the best Clash Royale Super Cards since its gameplay remains the same, which makes it easy to use for all players. Additionally, the Barbarians act as the cherry on top since it makes the Super Mortar one of the best building cards in Clash Royale. However, it costs an elixir more than the standard variant, like other Super Cards in Clash Royale.

5) Wizard Trio

Finally, we have the Wizard Trio as the final entry to our list of the best Clash Royale Super Cards. Most players go the length of having all three Wizards - Fire (5 elixir), Ice (3 elixir), and Electro (4 elixir) on the field simultaneously by spending 12 mana. However, the Wizard Trio card lets you do the same at a discounted cost of only seven mana - less than that of Three Musketeers (9 elixir).

However, the Wizard Trio excels at certain scenarios like adding more artillery support to your other heavy troops like the Santa Hog, Super Knight, or Super Mini P.E.K.K.A. Moreover, since the stats of the wizards remain untouched, one fireball and a zap (or a few hits from enemy troops) are enough to deal with this trio swiftly.

